Luka Doncic drops 24/14/10 triple-double for Slovenia in loss to Greece

A sold-out crowd at Stozice Arena in Ljubljana was in for a treat from the moment the game started between Slovenia and Greece. Luka Doncic mesmerized the audience, but in a thriller finish Greece managed to get the win playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo in a preparation game for the Word Cup 98-91. Doncic tabbed a triple-double with 20 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds. But in the end, he did not manage to get a win for his team, but non the less the Slovenian crowd did enjoy some Luka magic.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic had a triple-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists, but Slovenia lost against Giannis-less Greece in a friendly game ❌
Thomas Walkup stole the show in crunch time:
basketnews.com/news-192841-lu… – 5:00 PM
Luka Doncic had a triple-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists, but Slovenia lost against Giannis-less Greece in a friendly game ❌
Thomas Walkup stole the show in crunch time:
basketnews.com/news-192841-lu… – 5:00 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Despite a 21 pt, 10 reb 14 asst Triple Double, Luka’s Slovenia team loses it’s World Cup prelim game 98-91 at home to Greece, which went on a 11-2 run over the last 2:20 to win – 4:58 PM
Despite a 21 pt, 10 reb 14 asst Triple Double, Luka’s Slovenia team loses it’s World Cup prelim game 98-91 at home to Greece, which went on a 11-2 run over the last 2:20 to win – 4:58 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic shines, but Greece wins in Ljubljana eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1535… – 4:43 PM
Luka Doncic shines, but Greece wins in Ljubljana eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1535… – 4:43 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Antetokounmpo got the best of Luka on this one 😤
*Thanasis* Antetokounmpo.
(via @courtside1891) pic.twitter.com/zMhFTJWNUv – 4:25 PM
Antetokounmpo got the best of Luka on this one 😤
*Thanasis* Antetokounmpo.
(via @courtside1891) pic.twitter.com/zMhFTJWNUv – 4:25 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Luka with a touch of MJ in this 3-pointer vs. Greece 🤌
(via @courtside1891) pic.twitter.com/HTqdX86W3o – 3:56 PM
Luka with a touch of MJ in this 3-pointer vs. Greece 🤌
(via @courtside1891) pic.twitter.com/HTqdX86W3o – 3:56 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Luka sent his man FLYING before the and one 😅
(via @courtside1891) pic.twitter.com/cs4z2zCkNx – 2:52 PM
Luka sent his man FLYING before the and one 😅
(via @courtside1891) pic.twitter.com/cs4z2zCkNx – 2:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most RPG + APG by a guard last season:
16.8 — James Harden
16.6 — Luka Doncic
14.9 — LaMelo Ball
14.1 — Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/yODkCSMxl9 – 1:17 PM
Most RPG + APG by a guard last season:
16.8 — James Harden
16.6 — Luka Doncic
14.9 — LaMelo Ball
14.1 — Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/yODkCSMxl9 – 1:17 PM
More on this storyline
As for the Greek national team, they were down by eight points at half-time, but in the second half, they managed to find an offensive rhythm, mainly because Kostas Papanikolaou was on fire from beyond the arc. Hitting all six three-point attempts he led his team with 18 points. Michalis Lountzis (photo) added 13 points for Greece. For Slovenia, besides Doncic, Jordan Morgan had 16 points, Klemen Prepelic had 13, Vlatko Cancar and Zoran Dragic added 12. -via EuroHoops.net / August 2, 2023
Clutch Points: This angle of Luka Doncic’s staredown and bucket 🔥 (via @kzs_si) pic.twitter.com/RgHPVXiurV -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 2, 2023