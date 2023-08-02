Montrezl Harrell suffers torn ACL

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers center Montrezl Harrell has a torn ACL and meniscus after undergoing an MRI Wednesday to assess recent right knee swelling following his offseason workouts. – 4:17 PM
Kevin Pelton: Consider that in the summer of 2022, two unrestricted free agents who had played at least 1,500 minutes the previous season signed for the minimum: Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder. This season, there have been seven. The Suns alone signed three such players (Eubanks, Gordon and Lee). These kinds of veterans want to play for winning teams, many of whom no longer have access to the taxpayer midlevel and can now offer only the minimum. One executive from a taxpaying team I talked to at summer league mentioned that actually made negotiations easier because players weren’t holding out for a larger offer. -via ESPN / July 27, 2023
Paul Reed on if he thought the Sixers were going to match the offer sheet “I didn’t know what was gonna happen to be honest. I was a restricted free agent so they had an opportunity to match. Then I seen they signed Trez (Montrezl Harrell) and (Mo) Bamba, my agent was like, it’s probably not likely that they match, but when they matched, I was real surprised.” -via Sixers Wire / July 25, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has re-signed Montrezl Harrell. -via NBA.com / July 18, 2023