Rockets, Jeenathan Williams agree to one-year deal

Michael Scotto: Sources: The Rockets have agreed to a one-year deal with Jeenathan Williams, @hoopshype has learned. He’ll compete for a roster spot after averaging 10.6 points in 25.3 minutes in five games with the Trail Blazers last season. Williams is represented by Billy Davis of @foasports_
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin: The Blazers have waived Jeenathan Williams, whose contract was fully non-guaranteed until August 1. They now have 12 players under contract not counting two-ways. -via Twitter @highkin / July 28, 2023
Shams Charania: The Portland Trail Blazers are waiving guard Jeenathan Williams, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Williams averaged 10.6 points and 25.3 minutes per game in five contests to finish last season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 28, 2023