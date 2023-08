Warriors don't expect Andre Iguodala on the roster next season

After spending last summer waiting for Andre Iguodala to inform them whether he would return for one more season with the Warriors, and hoping he would, the team is taking a different approach this summer. The Warriors do not expect Iguodala, 39, to be on the roster next season. “But my sense is Andre’s probably got some other stuff going,” general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. told NBC Sports Bay Area in a “Dubs Talk” interview that will be released next Tuesday. “But he has my number. The phone is always on.”Source: Monte Poole @ NBC Sports Bay Area