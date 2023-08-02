Warriors don't expect Andre Iguodala on the roster next season

After spending last summer waiting for Andre Iguodala to inform them whether he would return for one more season with the Warriors, and hoping he would, the team is taking a different approach this summer. The Warriors do not expect Iguodala, 39, to be on the roster next season. “But my sense is Andre’s probably got some other stuff going,” general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. told NBC Sports Bay Area in a “Dubs Talk” interview that will be released next Tuesday. “But he has my number. The phone is always on.”
Source: Monte Poole @ NBC Sports Bay Area
There might be a part of the 19-year NBA veteran that hopes to go out on his feet, so to speak. “We’ve communicated some this summer already,” Dunleavy said. “We’ll see. We’re not going to close the door on anything. “But my guess, and my belief, is that he won’t be back.” -via NBC Sports Bay Area / August 2, 2023
They joined, among others, the lights of CJ McCollum (President), Andre Iguodala (Director), Chrysa Chin (Director), Serge Ibaka (Director), and Tamika L. Tremaglio (NBPA Executive Director), providing “strategic oversight to the NBPA Foundation to expand both current and former NBA players’ philanthropic footprint globally”. -via EuroHoops.net / June 20, 2023