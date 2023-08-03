76ers intend to keep Montrezl Harrell even after knee injury

Montrezl Harrell has most likely played final game in a 76ers uniform. But that doesn’t mean his time with the organization is over. The Sixers intend to keep the reserve center on the roster even though an MRI on Wednesday revealed a torn ACL and a medial meniscus tear in his right knee. Harrell was injured during offseason workouts.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Keeping Montrezl Harrell on the roster will enable the Sixers to use his salary as a trade asset.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
76ers reserve center Montrezl Harrell likely out for season with torn ACL, meniscus
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A sad development for Montrezl Harrell, a decision for the Sixers.
Some information about the league’s Disabled Player Exception:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers announced Montrezl Harrell suffered a torn ACL and meniscus after undergoing an MRI today.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
76ers F/C Montrezl Harrell suffered a torn ACL and meniscus during offseason workouts, per @ShamsCharania.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
An MRI revealed that Montrezl Harrell has a torn ACL and medial meniscal tear, the Sixers say.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Montrezl Harrell has a torn ACL and medial meniscus tear, the Sixers say.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
But keeping Harrell on the roster makes sense for the Sixers because they can use his salary as a trade asset. The 6-foot-7, 240-pounder averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds this past season. They were his lowest averages since he produced 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds as a rookie with the Houston Rockets in 2015-16. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / August 3, 2023
Clutch Points: “Why didn’t the Lakers just bring us back? We just won a [2020] championship… They went and got Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell. That was their way of saying, ‘we got younger and better at the [center] position.'” —Dwight Howard (via @MATHHOFFA) pic.twitter.com/uTz6hexoUD -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 3, 2023
On one hand, there is the human side to this. Harrell’s struggles with mobility were always problematic on defense, and that was when he didn’t have to overcome such significant knee injuries. He was historically able to make up for his defensive warts with power and physicality on offense. But, last season saw his effectiveness at the rim depreciate quite a bit. So, having multiple knee injuries to recover from puts his future in the NBA into question at the very least. On the Sixers’ side, there are a couple options. While his salary for the 2023-24 season is slated to be $2,891,467, only $2,019,706 of that counts on Philadelphia’s cap sheet. They can choose to cut him, freeing up a roster spot to reward to someone else. They could also keep him, ostensibly allowing him to stay around the team as he recovers from what lies ahead. -via ESPN.com / August 2, 2023