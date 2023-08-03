Damian Lillard: 'I don't think I would go crazy if I didn't, but I really want to win a ring'

Damian Lillard: “Winning the ring is like the ultimate level of success. And I always think about it like how you said, like, you wrestle with that, like, I always think about it like, man, but like, I really do want to win. And I don’t think I would go crazy if I didn’t, but like I really want to win a ring. And the thing that I always come back to is, I feel like I’ve checked the box on everything that makes me feel like if I was done today, I’ve had a successful career because I’d be fulfilled because I haven’t taken any shortcuts.
Source: Apple Podcasts
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat playing defense on personnel market under NBA’s Lillard lens? No Silver lining assured. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/03/hea… Commissioner has right to step in, but history indicates such concern would be overstated. A look at the NBA and rescinding. – 9:05 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is time on Heat or Blazers side in Damian Lillard situation? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/03/ask… Plus: A matter of disrespect?; A ticking clock? – 8:03 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Damian Lillard has been at No. 1 for a while now…
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 5:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Damian Lillard on Heat’s mind? Josh Richardson had no choice but to mention Blazers’ star, “Either way, I think we’ll be able to compete.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/02/lil… – 5:01 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
If the Blazers were going to go young, they should have traded Lillard last summer.
They might have Wemby right now. – 3:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Damian Lillard on Heat’s mind? Josh Richardson had no choice but to mention Trail Blazers’ star, “Either way, I think we’ll be able to compete.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/02/lil… Kid stuff gets to the crux of the matter at Heat’s youth camp. – 2:55 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
After sending a surprisingly specific memo to all 30 teams, would NBA commissioner get involved with a Damian Lillard-to-@MiamiHEAT swap?
An NBA source says, “No, the league wants no more involvement …”
More at @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
(1/2)
The Damian Lillard math is so basic:
– Remove the teams that have their point guard of the moment or the future, and that removes at least half the 29 other teams.
– Remove the remaining teams not in immediate contention and you’re down to maybe eight potential suitors. – 11:48 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
National media finally saying what has been obvious locally for a while — that the Heat are the only team offering anything for Damian Lillard. – 11:44 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers trading Damian Lillard to Miami Heat appears inevitable. So, what’s the hold up?: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach and special guest, @billoram
#RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 11:35 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Damian Lillard rumors continue to swirl
Hear Blazers great, @TerryPorter30, tell @TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine why the Portland fans want the best for Lillard pic.twitter.com/XdtL7I3qOt – 11:04 AM
Damian Lillard: “Everything I’ve done represents success. And as long as I’m able to just keep pushing forward and stand on it, then I’ve had a successful career. And obviously, if we win it, or if I win it, that will be the ultimate cherry on top. But I don’t think that I don’t think that’s what means success.” -via Apple Podcasts / August 3, 2023
JJ Redick: The thing for me has always been how poised and how calm and how seemingly unbothered you are, by all the noise? How do you maintain a level of sanity with within this discourse? Damian Lillard: Because I have a real life. Like, I think that’s the best way to put it. Like, I don’t live my life as Damian Lillard. I go home, I play with my kids, like, I play with my kids, I go to my mom’s house, I hang out with my cousins, you know what I mean? I talk to my grandmother on the phone. And my uncle calls me and we talk on the phone all night about just regular stuff, you know what I’m saying? So I have a life that’s stable, and is not based upon who I am as an NBA player, I have real friends. My best friend comes to Portland and he works a job where he can work from home, and he’ll come stay with me for it. He’s single and he’ll come stay for a few weeks, he’ll book a one way and we have a real friendship. So like, I don’t sit here and just think about I need to leave all the time. And I’m not sitting there watching TV and hearing everything. They got to say like, oh, I need to, I probably should do this, or I probably should do that. I’m like, when my career is over, you’re not about to be talking about me. You’re gonna be talking about Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum or whoever when I’m done playing. -via Apple Podcasts / August 3, 2023
The willingness of the league office to stick its nose in the Lillard situation, though, has raised a specter among NBA observers: The NBA, seeking to harness stars forcing trades to specific teams, could void a Damian Lillard trade to Miami, given the way the situation has unfolded so heavily in the Heat’s favor. But the view from the league office is that commissioner Adam Silver will stay on the sidelines. “That’s not true, no,” one league source told Heavy Sports. “The league wants no more involvement in it, and there is no plan for that.” -via Heavy.com / August 2, 2023