DeMarcus Cousins: I don't see Chris Paul elevating the Warriors

Ball Don’t Lie: “As far as it being about basketball and X’s and O’s on the court, I don’t see that elevating the Golden State Warriors.” DeMarcus Cousins on CP3 being traded to the Warriors 👀 (via @SiriusXMNBA) pic.twitter.com/h2zqpBAtJv
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“As far as it being about basketball and X’s and O’s on the court, I don’t see that elevating the Golden State Warriors.”
DeMarcus Cousins on CP3 being traded to the Warriors 👀
(via @SiriusXMNBA)
pic.twitter.com/h2zqpBAtJv – 9:11 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The former Warriors big man says he didn’t understand Golden State’s trade for Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/01/dem… – 8:00 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
DeMarcus Cousins tryna pull up as the third Splash Brother in 2014 🤣
(via @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/iKIs7J0HN9 – 7:31 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The former Warriors big man says he didn’t understand Golden State’s trade for Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/01/dem… – 10:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The former Warriors big man says he didn’t understand Golden State’s trade for Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/01/dem… – 11:15 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I didn’t understand the Chris Paul trade”
DeMarcus Cousins had some doubts regarding the Chris Paul trade to Golden State when he spoke with @termineradio and @jumpshot8 #DubNation pic.twitter.com/tBWBKUyQsX – 3:24 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Five lingering NBA questions, including Chris Paul’s role with Warriors; Kristaps Porzingis’ fit in Boston
(By @therealmikekb)
cbssports.com/nba/news/five-… – 10:55 AM
How did you see Pau handle the difficult parts of his time with the Lakers with the Chris Paul trade being nixed [in 2011], changed rules and being part of trade discussions? Jeanie Buss: That was a very frustrating time, certainly for our entire organization. At that time, my dad was nearing the end of his life with his illness. It was a difficult time. I don’t know how things could’ve gone differently. When you look back at it, I wondered what would’ve happened if Phil would’ve come back for another run [in 2012-13]. Obviously he didn’t. Pau wasn’t a player that fit into the kind of style of play that Mike D’Antoni wanted to play. That’s where you’re not on the same page and your roster can’t adjust quickly enough to what Mike wanted to do. That was an observation I had with how Phil saw the game and saw how an organization needs to be built. -via SportsKeeda / August 3, 2023
Clutch Points: “It’s the first time he really talked sh*t to me and the first time I ever really wanted to fight him… The game start, we playing against each other and he do a lot of flopping.” Jeff Teague on wanting to fight Chris Paul 🤣 (via club520podcast/IG) pic.twitter.com/AaCN0AyPrG -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 27, 2023
Kendra Andrews: During his introductory press conference, Cory Joseph says playing alongside Steph Curry and Chris Paul is “an unbelievable opportunity” and he gets to “learn from two of the greats to ever do it at this position.” He believes the three point guards can feed off each other. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / July 25, 2023