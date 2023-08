DeMarcus Cousins: I don't see Chris Paul elevating the Warriors

How did you see Pau handle the difficult parts of his time with the Lakers with the Chris Paul trade being nixed [in 2011], changed rules and being part of trade discussions? Jeanie Buss: That was a very frustrating time, certainly for our entire organization. At that time, my dad was nearing the end of his life with his illness. It was a difficult time. I don’t know how things could’ve gone differently. When you look back at it, I wondered what would’ve happened if Phil would’ve come back for another run [in 2012-13]. Obviously he didn’t . Pau wasn’t a player that fit into the kind of style of play that Mike D’Antoni wanted to play. That’s where you’re not on the same page and your roster can’t adjust quickly enough to what Mike wanted to do. That was an observation I had with how Phil saw the game and saw how an organization needs to be built. -via SportsKeeda / August 3, 2023