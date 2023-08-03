Derrick White: It would be cool to get an extension with Celtics, I love it in Boston

On Tuesday, Derrick White appeared on ESPN’s “NBA Today”, donning a newly-shaved head that made headlines earlier in the week as he expressed excitement for the year ahead. He shared with Malika Andrews that he was excited for his new role as the team’s starting point guard (as confirmed by Joe Mazzula last month), and most notably, that he would like to sign an extension before the season starts, if the opportunity presents itself. “I love being here in Boston. It would be cool to get an extension,” White said. “We’ll see what happens during that window, but I’ve loved my time in Boston so far and my focus right now is just on the season.”
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
“We haven’t gotten that far yet,” coach Joe Mazzulla said as the media surrounding him laughed. “Derrick (White) will be our starting point guard and he will be one of our starting guards.” -via The Athletic / July 31, 2023
Clutch Points: Bald Derrick White is looking DIFFERENT 😳🔨 (via @303league) pic.twitter.com/2nu6qPZIGR -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 27, 2023
Brian Robb: Joe Mazzulla just confirmed Derrick White will start at point guard next year. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / July 26, 2023