Desmond Bane expects to be ready for start of training camp

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane said he’s expecting to be a full go when the preseason comes around toward the end of September. – 2:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane said he’s doing pretty much everything now besides 5-on-5 after offseason toe surgery. He expects he’ll be ready for the start of training camp. – 2:32 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
ICYMI: Mid-Summer Grizzlies Mailbag, on Bane’s All-Star odds, Adams’ readiness, the team’s tax trajectory, 2023 movies and more.
dailymemphian.com/article/37642/…1:20 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The first Mid-Summer Grizzlies Mailbag takes an early look at Desmond Bane’s All-Star odds, the team’s luxury tax trajectory and more.
In There’s More to Life Than Basketball, I also weigh in on Barbenheimer and share my working 2023 movies list.
dailymemphian.com/article/37642/…9:48 AM

More on this storyline

Memphis Grizzlies PR: The @memgrizz have signed Desmond Bane to a multi-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/JezQm6k5gq -via Twitter @GrizzliesPR / July 8, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies G Desmond Bane has agreed on a five-year, $207M max contract extension, his agents Jim Tanner, Max Wiepking and Terrence Felder of @_Tandemse tell ESPN. Grizzlies’ cornerstone players — Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Bane — are secured long-term. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 1, 2023

