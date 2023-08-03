John Wall denies negotiations with Italian club Armani Milan

NBACentral: John Wall is in talks with Italian club Armani Milan, per @BasketNews_com. John Wall: Where Do Y’all Get Ur Info from? False News ‼️
Source: Twitter @JohnWall
Source: Twitter @JohnWall
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
John Wall denies rumors about ongoing negotiations with Olimpia Milano sportando.basketball/en/john-wall-d… – 2:57 AM
John Wall denies rumors about ongoing negotiations with Olimpia Milano sportando.basketball/en/john-wall-d… – 2:57 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
John Wall was hoping to entice a NBA team with his Las Vegas workout during Summer League last month, but now it’s sounding like he will play in EuroLeague next season.
Italy would be quite the place to live. – 1:48 PM
John Wall was hoping to entice a NBA team with his Las Vegas workout during Summer League last month, but now it’s sounding like he will play in EuroLeague next season.
Italy would be quite the place to live. – 1:48 PM
More on this storyline
Armani Milan is in negotiations with American point guard John Wall (32 years old), according to the BasketNews website. The player has been a five-time NBA All-Star and has played the last 13 seasons in the American professional league, although in the last few he has had many problems with injuries. -via Mundo Deportivo / August 2, 2023
Clutch Points: John Wall is in the building for the Miami Pro League 👀 pic.twitter.com/jhJ356KXFL -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 21, 2023
Neil Dalal: John Wall is opening a basketball court in his hometown of Raleigh, NC, which will be combined with his annual back-to-school giveaway next month 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/NpcH4XQdEs -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / July 20, 2023