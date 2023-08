Michael Jordan's sale of his Hornets majority stake finalized

“The message was that, everywhere, wherever you go on the planet, people are watching you. This is the biggest sports story on the planet. It was because of Michael Jordan’s transcendental, amazing star power. It was because of the other characters: Scottie [Pippen’s] beautiful way of playing the game, Dennis [Rodman’s] maniacal way of playing the game, Phil’s spooky whatever-you-wanna-call it aura. Everywhere on the planet, people were interested in what we were doing, and we felt that responsibility. “That was more powerful to me than crowds in front of a hotel, or a crowd in the gym. It was that sense that everyone was watching, and everyone was digging the fact that we were doing it in an egalitarian way, and we were sharing the ball. And, while we still might’ve run 23 down the stretch to close out games, we were playing a brand of basketball people loved to watch, and having a ball doing it.” -via ESPN / August 2, 2023