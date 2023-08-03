Nets add Trendon Watford

Michael Scotto: The Brooklyn Nets and Trendon Watford have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Trendon Watford drew praise from @ZachLowe_NBA on his “10 NBA Things” column last season:
“Portland has something in Watford. He’s providing steady work at PF and as a very undersized center. Watford reads the game and moves his feet well enough to switch some on defense. He… – 3:50 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Brooklyn signed F Trendon Watford, who averaged 7.4 points and 3.8 rebounds for Portland last season. – 3:34 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets announced they signed former LSU F Trendon Watford pic.twitter.com/5rkw3KdqOe – 3:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
New #Nets signee Trendon Watford averaged 7.4 points and 3.8 rebounds on 560/391/720 shooting splits last season for the #TrailBlazers – including 12.1 points and five boards from March to the end of the season. Six-foot-8, 237 pounds and can shoot from deep. #NBA – 3:27 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have signed free agent forward Trendon Watford.
Watford went undrafted out of LSU in 2021. Averaged 7.5 points and 4.0 rebounds on 55% shooting in 18.4 MPG over the last two seasons for Portland. – 3:24 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Brooklyn Nets and Trendon Watford have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. – 3:16 PM
Brian Lewis: Trendon Watford is signing a standard deal with the #Nets, according to a source. That fills out the full roster, leaving Brooklyn with one of their three two-way spots and a couple of training camp invites. #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / August 3, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Trail Blazers are waiving forward Trendon Watford, sources tell ESPN. Watford, 22, had two productive seasons with Portland and joins the free agent market with some upside value for teams. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 30, 2023