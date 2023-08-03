Nikola Mirotic joining Olimpia Milano

The biggest story of the summer finally got its conclusion, as Nikola Mirotic decided to join Olimpia Milano. Italian champions teased the public with a post that obviously points that Mirotic will join them, and the official announcement is imminent.
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Top EuroLeague moves this summer
Kemba Walker ➡️ AS Monaco
Kostas Sloukas ➡️ Panathinaikos BC
Nikola Mirotic ➡️ Olimpia Milano
Willy Hernangomez ➡️ FC Barcelona
Facundo Campazzo ➡️ Real Madrid
Nikola Milutinov ➡️ Olympiacos BC
Juancho Hernangomez ➡️ Panathinaikos BC
#Euroleauge – 9:46 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇮🇹 Milan fans POV winning transfer rumors saga around Nikola Mirotic 😁 pic.twitter.com/ZEDEjPgEGD – 9:45 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Mirotic inks a three-year deal with Olimpia Milano
“I’m happy to become part of this big family that is Olimpia Milano and to be able to contribute to making this team and this prestigious club ever more competitive,” Mirotic said.
#EuroLeague
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… pic.twitter.com/bmEl2K9giK – 9:40 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Olimpia Milano officially signs Nikola Mirotic. Armani: He will feel like at home with us sportando.basketball/en/olimpia-mil… – 9:38 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
OFFICIAL: Nikola Mirotic signed a 3-year deal with Olimpia Milano. – 9:31 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Nikola Mirotic after his deal with Olimpia Milano: “I am very happy to become part of this great family of Olimpia Milano and to contribute to the competitiveness of this great team and organization.
I will give my best effort to return the confidence that Mr. Armani and Mr.… pic.twitter.com/AXymagEyAC – 9:29 AM
Nikola Mirotic after his deal with Olimpia Milano: “I am very happy to become part of this great family of Olimpia Milano and to contribute to the competitiveness of this great team and organization.
Emiliano Carchia @Carchia
OFFICIAL: Nikola Mirotic joins Olimpia Milano pic.twitter.com/8Kqyj5jIrU – 9:28 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The saga is OVER: Nikola Mirotic officially joins Olimpia Milan 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/oMWc9uvX9l – 9:11 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Mirotic joining Olimpia Milano #EuroLeague
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 9:02 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Official: Nikola Mirotic signed his deal with Olimpia Milano.
The “Mirotic-Saga” is officialy over. pic.twitter.com/2gepDcgU9H – 8:58 AM
Former Partizan Belgrade coach and club legend Dusko Vujosevic has been engaged in an online dialogue with the Patriarch of Serbia Porfirije after he accused him of influencing Nikola Mirotic’s decision to back out of his agreement with the Serbian powerhouse. Following Mirotic’s announcement on social media that he won’t be signing with Partizan despite a deal in place between the two sides, it was reported that the EuroLeague superstar and former MVP took that route as a result of consulting Porfirije. -via EuroHoops.net / July 29, 2023
“There’s a lot of talk,” Vujosevic said. “That the patriarch also called to use his [Mirotic’s] religiosity to choose the other club which the Patriarch also supports. If this is really true, and I doubt it, then he is not a patriarch, but a member of some lobby. Then those are tough games.” -via EuroHoops.net / July 29, 2023