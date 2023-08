Paolo Banchero on choosing USA over Italy: It was always a dream of mine to play for Team USA

As the calendar turned from 2022 to 2023, and as Banchero was building a NBA Rookie of the Year campaign that ended with him averaging 20 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill was beginning the work to recruit him to play for the Americans. Hill and Banchero have been connected since Banchero’s one season at Duke in 2021-22, where Hill was one of the best to ever play at the storied program (and in college basketball in general). “When I first got to school, he reached out with a helping hand right away for anything I needed,” Banchero said of Hill . -via The Athletic / August 3, 2023