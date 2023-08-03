Paolo Banchero on choosing USA over Italy: It was always a dream of mine to play for Team USA

Perhaps the even bigger surprise when it comes to Banchero in the World Cup is that he’s playing for Team USA at all, instead of Italy. In late October, on “The Young Person Basketball Podcast” by Fubo Sports, Paolo Banchero said this to his Orlando Magic teammate R.J. Hampton: “Team USA? No, I’m with Italy now.” Nine months later, obviously, the opposite is true. “To represent your country is bigger than yourself,“ Banchero told The Athletic after practice Thursday. “It was a drawn-out process, choosing between (USA and Italy). I decided this is where I wanted to be. My mother played for Team USA, so it was always a dream of mine.”
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
The Italians say Paolo Banchero ‘fooled them’ by playing for Team USA. When Grant Hill came calling, Italy didn’t have a chance, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4747845/2023/0… – 9:31 PM
More on this storyline
As the calendar turned from 2022 to 2023, and as Banchero was building a NBA Rookie of the Year campaign that ended with him averaging 20 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill was beginning the work to recruit him to play for the Americans. Hill and Banchero have been connected since Banchero’s one season at Duke in 2021-22, where Hill was one of the best to ever play at the storied program (and in college basketball in general). “When I first got to school, he reached out with a helping hand right away for anything I needed,” Banchero said of Hill. -via The Athletic / August 3, 2023
Hill also lives in Orlando, where Banchero plays, and is close with Banchero’s agent, Mike Miller, who was a former teammate of Hill’s on the Magic. The recruiting of Banchero began when Hill and Miller bumped into each other at a local high school game. As the months passed, the two sides agreed there was mutual interest in Banchero playing for Team USA. “When there was a formal ask, there was no hesitation (from Banchero),” Hill said. “Him reaching out — I think it played a part (in my decision),” Banchero said. “Just him being able to have that trust factor between me and him, trusting that he’s going to put me in the best position and I’m going to do my part to hold up my end of the bargain as well.” -via The Athletic / August 3, 2023
Clutch Points: Paolo Banchero and Kevin Durant getting in a workout together 🤝 🔥 (via @swishcultures_) pic.twitter.com/0tzJwbNibM -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 27, 2023