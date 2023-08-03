Rick Carlisle: I think Luka Doncic is going to be MVP this year

Rick Carlisle is in Dallas to support Indiana Pacers star and DFW area native Myles Turner, who hosted his annual free basketball camp for kids on Tuesday. Carlisle is currently Turner’s head coach with the Pacers but is of course also an NBA Finals-winning coach of the Dallas Mavs. …. and DallasBasketball.com conducted a wide-ranging interview that includes his evaluation of former protege Luka Doncic. “I think Luka’s going to be the MVP this year,” Carlisle told us, adding “I think he and Kyrie (Irving) are going to play great.”
Source: Sports Illustrated
Source: Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
New URBONUS w/ @Ryxa41 & @augis04
– Reaction to first Luka Doncic’s game vs Greece
– Can Luka take Slovenia to the medals
– Why Greeks can’t be ruled out
– Most exciting World Cup things to watch
– Svi Mykhailiuk, John Wall & Kendrick Nunn in Europe
basketnews.com/news-192870-ca… – 10:31 AM
New URBONUS w/ @Ryxa41 & @augis04
– Reaction to first Luka Doncic’s game vs Greece
– Can Luka take Slovenia to the medals
– Why Greeks can’t be ruled out
– Most exciting World Cup things to watch
– Svi Mykhailiuk, John Wall & Kendrick Nunn in Europe
basketnews.com/news-192870-ca… – 10:31 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
New URBONUS podcast with @Urbodo, @Ryxa41 & @augis04 is OUT NOW! 🔥🙌
▪️ Can Luka Doncic take Slovenia to the podium?
▪️ Why you can’t rule out Greece
▪️ Star to replace Giannis and Jokic
▪️ Svy Mykhailiuk’s fit in Panathinaikos
▪️ The dark horse of Wo… basketnews.com/news-192870-ca… – 10:30 AM
New URBONUS podcast with @Urbodo, @Ryxa41 & @augis04 is OUT NOW! 🔥🙌
▪️ Can Luka Doncic take Slovenia to the podium?
▪️ Why you can’t rule out Greece
▪️ Star to replace Giannis and Jokic
▪️ Svy Mykhailiuk’s fit in Panathinaikos
▪️ The dark horse of Wo… basketnews.com/news-192870-ca… – 10:30 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Check out highlights from Luka Doncic’s triple-double for Slovenia. It includes as nasty a staredown as you will ever see.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/check… – 8:46 AM
Check out highlights from Luka Doncic’s triple-double for Slovenia. It includes as nasty a staredown as you will ever see.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/check… – 8:46 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
It’s friendlies and Luka Doncic is already delivering amazing passes 🤩
pic.twitter.com/f7EvehxcTr – 3:49 AM
It’s friendlies and Luka Doncic is already delivering amazing passes 🤩
pic.twitter.com/f7EvehxcTr – 3:49 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic had a triple-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists, but Slovenia lost against Giannis-less Greece in a friendly game ❌
Thomas Walkup stole the show in crunch time:
basketnews.com/news-192841-lu… – 5:00 PM
Luka Doncic had a triple-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists, but Slovenia lost against Giannis-less Greece in a friendly game ❌
Thomas Walkup stole the show in crunch time:
basketnews.com/news-192841-lu… – 5:00 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Despite a 21 pt, 10 reb 14 asst Triple Double, Luka’s Slovenia team loses it’s World Cup prelim game 98-91 at home to Greece, which went on a 11-2 run over the last 2:20 to win – 4:58 PM
Despite a 21 pt, 10 reb 14 asst Triple Double, Luka’s Slovenia team loses it’s World Cup prelim game 98-91 at home to Greece, which went on a 11-2 run over the last 2:20 to win – 4:58 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic shines, but Greece wins in Ljubljana eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1535… – 4:43 PM
Luka Doncic shines, but Greece wins in Ljubljana eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1535… – 4:43 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Antetokounmpo got the best of Luka on this one 😤
*Thanasis* Antetokounmpo.
(via @courtside1891) pic.twitter.com/zMhFTJWNUv – 4:25 PM
Antetokounmpo got the best of Luka on this one 😤
*Thanasis* Antetokounmpo.
(via @courtside1891) pic.twitter.com/zMhFTJWNUv – 4:25 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Luka with a touch of MJ in this 3-pointer vs. Greece 🤌
(via @courtside1891) pic.twitter.com/HTqdX86W3o – 3:56 PM
Luka with a touch of MJ in this 3-pointer vs. Greece 🤌
(via @courtside1891) pic.twitter.com/HTqdX86W3o – 3:56 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Luka sent his man FLYING before the and one 😅
(via @courtside1891) pic.twitter.com/cs4z2zCkNx – 2:52 PM
Luka sent his man FLYING before the and one 😅
(via @courtside1891) pic.twitter.com/cs4z2zCkNx – 2:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most RPG + APG by a guard last season:
16.8 — James Harden
16.6 — Luka Doncic
14.9 — LaMelo Ball
14.1 — Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/yODkCSMxl9 – 1:17 PM
Most RPG + APG by a guard last season:
16.8 — James Harden
16.6 — Luka Doncic
14.9 — LaMelo Ball
14.1 — Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/yODkCSMxl9 – 1:17 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle visited Day 1 of Myles Turner’s annual camp in Dallas today. He stopped by Aaron Nesmith’s in Charleston late last month. pic.twitter.com/2XCRxIsiy8 – 8:33 PM
Rick Carlisle visited Day 1 of Myles Turner’s annual camp in Dallas today. He stopped by Aaron Nesmith’s in Charleston late last month. pic.twitter.com/2XCRxIsiy8 – 8:33 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Slovenia has basketball courts for real Luka Doncic fans ready 🎨
📸 @miss77ela pic.twitter.com/oanLOt2Qvi – 10:57 AM
Slovenia has basketball courts for real Luka Doncic fans ready 🎨
📸 @miss77ela pic.twitter.com/oanLOt2Qvi – 10:57 AM
More on this storyline
As Doncic entered the offseason additionally motivated by the Mavs finishing with a 38-44 record and failing to qualify for the play-in tournament, he’s pushed himself in his conditioning. Carlisle sees Doncic as having been on the cusp of being the world’s best player, but once again predicted an MVP season. “I’m sure he’s doing all the right things for him,” Carlisle said of Doncic. “He’s been on the cusp of being the best player in the world. He’s right there, and I think he’s going to be the MVP this year.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 3, 2023
Clutch Points: “Stare down type crazy Luka Doncic lol I love the energy.” Kyrie Irving was loving this play from his Mavs teammate yesterday 🔥 (via @KyrieIrving/ IG) pic.twitter.com/5XCgB6lVVr -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 3, 2023
JJ Redick: The thing for me has always been how poised and how calm and how seemingly unbothered you are, by all the noise? How do you maintain a level of sanity with within this discourse? Damian Lillard: Because I have a real life. Like, I think that’s the best way to put it. Like, I don’t live my life as Damian Lillard. I go home, I play with my kids, like, I play with my kids, I go to my mom’s house, I hang out with my cousins, you know what I mean? I talk to my grandmother on the phone. And my uncle calls me and we talk on the phone all night about just regular stuff, you know what I’m saying? So I have a life that’s stable, and is not based upon who I am as an NBA player, I have real friends. My best friend comes to Portland and he works a job where he can work from home, and he’ll come stay with me for it. He’s single and he’ll come stay for a few weeks, he’ll book a one way and we have a real friendship. So like, I don’t sit here and just think about I need to leave all the time. And I’m not sitting there watching TV and hearing everything. They got to say like, oh, I need to, I probably should do this, or I probably should do that. I’m like, when my career is over, you’re not about to be talking about me. You’re gonna be talking about Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum or whoever when I’m done playing. -via Apple Podcasts / August 3, 2023
Carlisle attended Turner’s camp last summer and was eager to show support again, given how hands-on Turner is with the camp experience despite there being two age groups each lasting for four hours for two full days. “The thing I think is really special about this is that Myles Turner is completely involved with everything,” Carlisle told DallasBasketball.com. “He’s on the court running stations. He’s playing with kids in competitive games.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 3, 2023
“I’m looking forward to Hall of Fame weekend,” Carlisle said. “I’m going be there for the entire weekend and I’ll be at all the events. It’s a great celebration of Dirk’s career as of one of the all time great players.” “Dirk’s one of the top players of all time,” Carlisle explained. “That’s undisputed. And he makes his residence in Dallas and that really says a lot about his relationship with the city, the fans, Mark Cuban and everybody that that’s ever come across Mavericks basketball. “He’s just a super special guy,” Carlisle explained further. “I was very privileged to be with him for 11 years and wouldn’t trade him for anything.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 3, 2023
Main Rumors, Awards, MVP Race, Rick Carlisle, Luka Doncic, Myles Turner, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers