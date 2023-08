Rick Carlisle: I think Luka Doncic is going to be MVP this year

JJ Redick: The thing for me has always been how poised and how calm and how seemingly unbothered you are, by all the noise? How do you maintain a level of sanity with within this discourse? Damian Lillard: Because I have a real life. Like, I think that’s the best way to put it. Like, I don’t live my life as Damian Lillard. I go home, I play with my kids, like, I play with my kids, I go to my mom’s house, I hang out with my cousins, you know what I mean? I talk to my grandmother on the phone. And my uncle calls me and we talk on the phone all night about just regular stuff, you know what I’m saying? So I have a life that’s stable, and is not based upon who I am as an NBA player, I have real friends. My best friend comes to Portland and he works a job where he can work from home, and he’ll come stay with me for it. He’s single and he’ll come stay for a few weeks, he’ll book a one way and we have a real friendship. So like, I don’t sit here and just think about I need to leave all the time. And I’m not sitting there watching TV and hearing everything. They got to say like, oh, I need to, I probably should do this, or I probably should do that. I’m like, when my career is over, you’re not about to be talking about me. You’re gonna be talking about Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum or whoever when I’m done playing . -via Apple Podcasts / August 3, 2023