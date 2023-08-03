Serge Ibaka on leaving Bucks: 'The issue was a lack of communication'

Ibaka, 33, said he signed with Milwaukee knowing he wasn’t going to play as much as he wanted to and that he had talked about the situation with former coach Mike Budenholzer before signing. “(Budenholzer) told me to my face: Listen, you’re coming here, I promise you nothing — but you never know, it’s a long season, guys can have injuries, you have to stay ready,” Ibaka said. But then, Ibaka said, things became more “confusing” when his name wasn’t called when other players got hurt, and he was instead asked to play “when guys come back from injuries.” He said it was a lack of communication that was the issue.
Source: The Athletic Staff, Shams Charania, Eric Nehm @ The Athletic
Ibaka added: “When I go talk to the front office, they tell me different things. They love me. They want me to be there, they want me to stay. And when I go back on the court, it’s different. It got to some point where I cannot take this anymore. I love this game so much, but if this is going to take my peace of mind, my joy, it’s not worth it. I earned my respect in this league. At least communicate. I’m not asking about playing, I’m just asking for communication.” -via The Athletic / August 3, 2023
“I was with the Clippers. One thing I respect so much about Ty Lue, he used to call me in the morning. ‘This week, I’m going with the young fellas.’ ‘OK, cool. Perfect. No problem,’” Ibaka said. “Like it or not, at the end of the day, I have to be professional. At least I know the next two weeks, I have to work. And when something changes or something comes up, he calls me in the office, ‘Listen, Serge. Tonight, I think I will put you in. Be ready.’ Or ‘I don’t know. I’m not sure yet.’ That’s it.” -via The Athletic / August 3, 2023
Shams Charania: 14-year NBA vet Serge Ibaka sits down with @Stadium: “A lot of things that I can bring to a team…basketball, experience of winning, playing with great players.” On split with Bucks: “I couldn’t take what was happening anymore…no communications”, getting most from stars, more. pic.twitter.com/20rGdzHJA4 -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 3, 2023