Serge Ibaka on leaving Bucks: 'The issue was a lack of communication'

Ibaka added: “When I go talk to the front office, they tell me different things. They love me. They want me to be there, they want me to stay. And when I go back on the court, it’s different. It got to some point where I cannot take this anymore. I love this game so much, but if this is going to take my peace of mind, my joy, it’s not worth it. I earned my respect in this league. At least communicate. I’m not asking about playing, I’m just asking for communication.” -via The Athletic / August 3, 2023