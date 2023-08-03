Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk mulling over Celtics minimum contract offer?

John Karalis: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk reportedly choosing between Celtics minimum deal and signing with Panathinaikos in Greece… either way it’s a white and green uniform with a shamrock sdna.gr/mpasket/110812…
Source: Twitter @John_Karalis
Source: Twitter @John_Karalis
More on this storyline
Move after move, Panathinaikos Athens almost completely revamped the roster ahead of the 2023-24 EuroLeague season. The club is ready to make one more addition to the roster. According to SDNA, the Greek team is interested in signing Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk. The Ukrainian forward is seen as the final piece of the puzzle that would finish the team’s roster. -via BasketNews / July 28, 2023