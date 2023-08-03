Terrence Williams sentenced to 10 years in prison for defrauding the NBA's health care plan

Former New Jersey Nets player Terrence Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for masterminding a scheme to steal $5 million from the National Basketball Association’s health care plan. Williams, 36, admitted in August 2022 to orchestrating the conspiracy, in which he roped in 18 former ballers to defraud the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan that provides extra coverage to former and retired players. In addition to the hefty prison time handed down by Manhattan federal Judge Valerie Caproni, the former Nets shooting guard must also pay more than $3.1 million in restitution and forfeitures.
Source: Priscilla DeGregory @ New York Post
More on this storyline
From 2017 through 2021, Williams and the co-defendants — who also include doctors and a dentist — allegedly submitted bogus invoices, replete with typos and inconsistencies, to the health care plan for reimbursement of medical and dental expenses for care that never occurred, prosecutors said. William, of Seattle, Washington, recruited other hoopsters and retired players into making fraudulent medical claims by offering to give them fake invoices — which he’d gotten from the crooked health care providers, prosecutors said. -via New York Post / August 3, 2023
In exchange for coordinating the scam, Williams received $346,000 in kickbacks, the feds said. Williams impersonated employees from the insurance company to email co-defendants and scare them into keeping up the scheme and sending him more kickbacks, the feds alleged. For instance, Williams told one co-defendant to pay him a “fine” or risk being reported for the fraudulent invoices, prosecutors claimed. -via New York Post / August 3, 2023