Anthony Davis agrees to three-year contract extension with Lakers

Adrian Wojnarowski: BREAKING: Lakers star Anthony Davis has agreed on a three-year $186M max extension, tying him to franchise thru 2028 for total of $270M-plus, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. Davis lands richest annual extension in NBA history at $62M.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Kevin Garnett became the highest-paid power forward in NBA history 20 years ago.
He’s still at No. 1 to this day.
(Though Anthony Davis is getting the top spot soon). pic.twitter.com/QZLRp9KUui – 5:21 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
A look at the Anthony Davis extension.
youtu.be/1igGkHp3fAU
via @YouTube – 4:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Some quick analysis for @TheAthletic on the Lakers signing Anthony Davis to a three-year, $186 million extension: theathletic.com/4749896/2023/0… – 4:51 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Anthony Davis, Lakers agree to 3-year, $186M contract extension, tying the 30-year-old big man to the franchise through 2028:
ocregister.com/2023/08/04/rep… – 4:41 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Anthony Davis has agreed on a max contract extension, tying him with the Lakers through 2028 👀 pic.twitter.com/2EADlVieoN – 4:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis has played an average of 60 games per season since being drafted in 2012.
If he keeps that up, he will be making over $1M per game on his new extension. pic.twitter.com/jseefKRmZT – 4:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers this offseason:
— Extended Anthony Davis
— Re-signed D-Lo
— Re-signed Rui Hachimura
— Re-signed Austin Reaves
— Signed Gabe Vincent
— Signed Taurean Prince
— Signed Cam Reddish
— Signed Jaxson Hayes
Top __ roster going into next season. pic.twitter.com/eksHvi6xMf – 4:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Lakers star Anthony Davis agreeing to a three-year, $186M extension— richest annual in NBA history: tinyurl.com/42upmw4y – 4:00 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Los Angeles Lakers big Anthony Davis handing a commitment until the end of the 2027-28 season
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:00 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Anthony Davis and the Lakers have agreed on a 3-year $186M max extension, per @wojespn.
He’s averaged 24.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game since coming to LA in 2019. pic.twitter.com/IRYB0PrOkx – 3:57 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers, Anthony Davis agree to 3-year, $186M contract extension
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-anth… – 3:57 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Last 5 instances of a player averaging 25 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks in a season:
2022-23 Anthony Davis
2018-19 Anthony Davis
2017-18 Anthony Davis
2016-17 Anthony Davis
2002-03 Shaquille O’Neal – 3:53 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers prepared to offer three-year, $170 million deal to Anthony Davis, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 3:31 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis as a Laker:
— 24.6 PPG
— 10.1 RPG
— 2.1 BPG
— 2x All-Star
— All-NBA
— All-Defense
And NBA Champion. pic.twitter.com/i4kNWc0TXj – 11:14 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Anthony Davis is now eligible to sign a three year extension that would start in 2025-26.
I joined @itsthebaldgirl @ramonashelburne @chiney @WindhorstESPN on NBA Today to discuss the options for Davis and the Lakers.
youtu.be/3KfYeGUirTw via @YouTube – 10:51 AM
More on this storyline
Bobby Marks: Here’s the Anthony Davis extension breakdown. The three extension years are based on the growth of the salary cap in 2024-25 and 2025-26 increasing 10% annually. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / August 4, 2023
According to people with knowledge of the situation, there’s strong interest from the Lakers in getting an extension done with the 30-year-old big man. Indications are that the team is prepared to make a full three-year offer despite concerns about Davis’ durability. The sides can formally start speaking today. Davis, who has two years left on his deal, does possess a player option following this season. A max extension, which would pay him an additional $170 million through the 2027-28 season, would cement him as a pillar of the franchise. -via Los Angeles Times / August 4, 2023
Omar Siddiqi: One of the more important days of the Lakers summer offseason — Anthony Davis is extension eligible. 3 years – 167M is the most he can sign for starting today. That would mean AD would be a Laker till 2028. Hopefully we get good news 🔜 -via Twitter / August 4, 2023