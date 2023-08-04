Frank Ntilikina to Charlotte

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Frank Ntilikina has agreed on a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, Sam Rose of CAA Sports and Olivier Mazet of Maz Sports tell ESPN. Ntilikina played 47 games for Dallas last season. The deal is partially guaranteed.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent guard Frank Ntilikina has agreed on a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, Sam Rose of CAA Sports and Olivier Mazet of Maz Sports tell ESPN. Ntilikina played 47 games for Dallas last season. The deal is partially guaranteed. – 2:59 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Asvel reportedly makes an offer to Frank Ntilikina sportando.basketball/en/asvel-repor… – 7:41 AM
More on this storyline
Even though there are still almost two months remaining until the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the French national team’s 12-man roster is already clear. Head coach Vincent Collet went on the French TV3 channel on a special mini-show and announced the roster that’s going to compete for medals in the World Cup. NBA star Rudy Gobert headlines the roster after confirming that he will participate in the tournament. His fellow NBA compatriots Evan Fournier, Nicolas Batum, and Frank Ntilikina are also included on the roster. -via BasketNews / June 29, 2023