Frank Ntilikina to Charlotte

Even though there are still almost two months remaining until the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the French national team’s 12-man roster is already clear. Head coach Vincent Collet went on the French TV3 channel on a special mini-show and announced the roster that’s going to compete for medals in the World Cup. NBA star Rudy Gobert headlines the roster after confirming that he will participate in the tournament. His fellow NBA compatriots Evan Fournier, Nicolas Batum, and Frank Ntilikina are also included on the roster . -via BasketNews / June 29, 2023