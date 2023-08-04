Jabari Parker to Spain?

Jabari Parker (28 years old), No. 2 in the 2014 draft, has passed a medical check-up today with FC Barcelona regarding his possible signing to become Nikola Mirotic’s replacement at the power forward spot.
Source: José Ignacio Huguet, Lucas Clemente @ Mundo Deportivo
Source: José Ignacio Huguet, Lucas Clemente @ Mundo Deportivo
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
New on @RookieWire: I redrafted the 2022 class after one season based on the information available now.
1️⃣ Paolo Banchero
2️⃣ Chet Holmgren
3️⃣ Jalen Williams
4️⃣ Keegan Murray
5️⃣ Jabari Smith Jr.
The rest of the first round ⤵️
therookiewire.usatoday.com/lists/2022-nba… – 11:06 AM
New on @RookieWire: I redrafted the 2022 class after one season based on the information available now.
1️⃣ Paolo Banchero
2️⃣ Chet Holmgren
3️⃣ Jalen Williams
4️⃣ Keegan Murray
5️⃣ Jabari Smith Jr.
The rest of the first round ⤵️
therookiewire.usatoday.com/lists/2022-nba… – 11:06 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
After the Hernangomez brothers and Kemba Walker, another well-known NBA player is coming to the EuroLeague? 🤔
Barcelona made sure Jabari Parker’s physical status is okay before proceeding with the No.2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft:
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 10:49 AM
After the Hernangomez brothers and Kemba Walker, another well-known NBA player is coming to the EuroLeague? 🤔
Barcelona made sure Jabari Parker’s physical status is okay before proceeding with the No.2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft:
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 10:49 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
After the Hernangomez brothers and Kemba Walker, another important NBA player is coming to the EuroLeague? 🤔
Barcelona made sure Jabari Parker’s physical status is okay before proceeding with the No.2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft:
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 10:47 AM
After the Hernangomez brothers and Kemba Walker, another important NBA player is coming to the EuroLeague? 🤔
Barcelona made sure Jabari Parker’s physical status is okay before proceeding with the No.2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft:
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 10:47 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jabari Parker reportedly completed a medical examination in Barcelona sportando.basketball/en/jabari-park… – 10:37 AM
Jabari Parker reportedly completed a medical examination in Barcelona sportando.basketball/en/jabari-park… – 10:37 AM
More on this storyline
The biggest story of the summer finally got its conclusion, as Nikola Mirotic decided to join Olimpia Milano. Italian champions teased the public with a post that obviously points that Mirotic will join them, and the official announcement is imminent. -via EuroHoops.net / August 3, 2023
Former Partizan Belgrade coach and club legend Dusko Vujosevic has been engaged in an online dialogue with the Patriarch of Serbia Porfirije after he accused him of influencing Nikola Mirotic’s decision to back out of his agreement with the Serbian powerhouse. Following Mirotic’s announcement on social media that he won’t be signing with Partizan despite a deal in place between the two sides, it was reported that the EuroLeague superstar and former MVP took that route as a result of consulting Porfirije. -via EuroHoops.net / July 29, 2023
“There’s a lot of talk,” Vujosevic said. “That the patriarch also called to use his [Mirotic’s] religiosity to choose the other club which the Patriarch also supports. If this is really true, and I doubt it, then he is not a patriarch, but a member of some lobby. Then those are tough games.” -via EuroHoops.net / July 29, 2023