Josh Hart wants to stay in New York long term

Hart, who was added in a February deal for the regular season’s last 25 games, comes into the season as a key part of a roster that won the franchise its first playoff series since 2013 in the spring. On Thursday, he sounded very much like someone who sees himself in New York for the long haul. “I felt like it was home when I got there,” Hart said. “So now I’m just excited to be in the Garden for a full 41-plus, hopefully. And just having that New York vibe, that New York energy behind us.” -via New York Post / August 4, 2023