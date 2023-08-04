Josh Hart wants to stay in New York long term

Not only was that less money than Hart could have earned on the open market, but it helped give the Knicks flexibility to bring in Donte DiVincenzo, whose presence makes three former Villanova standouts on the roster. “Hopefully,” Hart said of a long-term extension. “Opting in, I was gonna take it one day at a time. We get there and then we can start having that conversation. Hopefully — that’s a place where I want to be and a place I want to call home. So we’ll see.”
Source: Ethan Sears @ New York Post
Ian Begley @IanBegley
At Team USA camp, Josh Hart says he exercised his player option ‘to help (NYK) continue to build. I felt like that was something I wanted to do, something the team wanted also. I wanted to be (in NY), wanted the team to be the best that it could be.” More: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 8:02 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks guard Josh Hart on Donte DiVincenzo after Team USA practice today at UNLV: “They’re gonna love him, man. He’s a New York-style player. That blue-collar, hard worker. That’s what he does.” pic.twitter.com/hRFUMeIYQX – 6:52 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Josh Hart guarding Jalen Brunson during Thursday’s Team USA scrimmage as Jeff Van Gundy watches from the sideline pic.twitter.com/xx6G3bmMju – 5:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson guarding Josh Hart during Thursday’s Team USA scrimmage as Jeff Van Gundy watches from the sideline pic.twitter.com/Vz7Tp1J152 – 4:58 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Josh Hart’s approach to the offseason is anything but traditional.
Story on Hart, who will be eligible for an extension in a week and is awaiting the possibility of a new contract in his own way (with a SPECIAL SUBSCRIPTION OFFER inside the link): theathletic.com/4743433/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/aUzNN41Nnv – 1:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Todays pod is live
@EJ_Stewart and I discuss:
Josh Hart extension
Shakeup of NBA coverage at ESPN
And my pup being a groomsman at wedding
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ora… pic.twitter.com/MU3768rd8W – 12:02 PM
More on this storyline
Hart, who was added in a February deal for the regular season’s last 25 games, comes into the season as a key part of a roster that won the franchise its first playoff series since 2013 in the spring. On Thursday, he sounded very much like someone who sees himself in New York for the long haul. “I felt like it was home when I got there,” Hart said. “So now I’m just excited to be in the Garden for a full 41-plus, hopefully. And just having that New York vibe, that New York energy behind us.” -via New York Post / August 4, 2023
That, he said, played heavily into his decision to opt in. “It was a hard decision, but New York is somewhere I wanted to be,” he said. “And we’ll get to everything else, hopefully later down the line. But opted in, New York is where I want to be. It’s where I want to call home. I feel like that was the best decision to do.” -via New York Post / August 4, 2023
Ian Begley: NYK’s Josh Hart on opting in for ‘23-‘24: “I wanted to stay in New York, I wanted to give this team the … chance to the best team that it could be and help them compete. Opting in was definitely something that was going to help the team.” pic.twitter.com/SPCWvrgRMx -via Twitter @IanBegley / August 3, 2023