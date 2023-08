Lakers to offer Anthony Davis a three-year contract extension?

According to people with knowledge of the situation, there’s strong interest from the Lakers in getting an extension done with the 30-year-old big man. Indications are that the team is prepared to make a full three-year offer despite concerns about Davis’ durability. The sides can formally start speaking today. Davis, who has two years left on his deal, does possess a player option following this season. A max extension, which would pay him an additional $170 million through the 2027-28 season, would cement him as a pillar of the franchise.Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times