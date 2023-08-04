Steve Kerr on getting beat by Select Team: 'It's a time-honored tradition of USA Basketball'

“It’s a time-honored tradition of USA Basketball,” coach Steve Kerr said. “Everybody knows the Grant Hill, Bobby Hurley story from 92. In 2019, for the last World Cup, the select team came in, kicked our butts, and that’s the whole point. You want to get great talent to come in and challenge you and that’s what the Select team did today.”
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: NBA notes from the opening day of Team USA training camp, including Josh Hart discussing opting in (plus the possibility of an extension), Austin Reaves on why he chose to sign a four-year deal to stay in LA and Steve Kerr on expansion:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: As Team USA training camp gets underway, Steve Kerr said his starting lineup and rotations will “sort themselves out” over the next week or so as his group prepares for the FIBA World Cup. espn.com/olympics/baske… – 2:20 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Steve Kerr has big shoes to fill following Coach K and Pop.
Why USA Basketball thought the Warriors coach was the right man for the job & how he’s treating FIBA World Cup prep like a crash course, but not a boot camp @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/08… – 12:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Kerr says that Seattle and Las Vegas are “smart” additions for the NBA via expansion. Says the league needs more West Coast teams and says Vegas has proven to be a strong market and that the NBA never should’ve left Seattle. – 5:29 PM
As the calendar turned from 2022 to 2023, and as Banchero was building a NBA Rookie of the Year campaign that ended with him averaging 20 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill was beginning the work to recruit him to play for the Americans. Hill and Banchero have been connected since Banchero’s one season at Duke in 2021-22, where Hill was one of the best to ever play at the storied program (and in college basketball in general). “When I first got to school, he reached out with a helping hand right away for anything I needed,” Banchero said of Hill. -via The Athletic / August 3, 2023
Hill also lives in Orlando, where Banchero plays, and is close with Banchero’s agent, Mike Miller, who was a former teammate of Hill’s on the Magic. The recruiting of Banchero began when Hill and Miller bumped into each other at a local high school game. As the months passed, the two sides agreed there was mutual interest in Banchero playing for Team USA. “When there was a formal ask, there was no hesitation (from Banchero),” Hill said. “Him reaching out — I think it played a part (in my decision),” Banchero said. “Just him being able to have that trust factor between me and him, trusting that he’s going to put me in the best position and I’m going to do my part to hold up my end of the bargain as well.” -via The Athletic / August 3, 2023
It remains unclear who will take that role with this year’s American World Cup entry. Four players on the roster — Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Ingram — have earned All-Star selections, but none have made it more than once. There isn’t a single All-NBA selection on the roster. Still, from his courtside seat calling games during the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, Team USA executive director Grant Hill saw how impactful Edwards facing the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets. “The way he played, the way he attacked, the decision-making that he made … he was unguardable,” Hill said of Edwards in the playoffs. “No one could stay in front of him. His sort of understanding and reading the situation, I felt, was exemplary. “He just put the team on his back.” -via ESPN / August 3, 2023