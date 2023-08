Steve Kerr on getting beat by Select Team: 'It's a time-honored tradition of USA Basketball'

It remains unclear who will take that role with this year’s American World Cup entry. Four players on the roster — Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Ingram — have earned All-Star selections, but none have made it more than once. There isn’t a single All-NBA selection on the roster. Still, from his courtside seat calling games during the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, Team USA executive director Grant Hill saw how impactful Edwards facing the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets. “The way he played, the way he attacked, the decision-making that he made … he was unguardable,” Hill said of Edwards in the playoffs. “No one could stay in front of him. His sort of understanding and reading the situation, I felt, was exemplary . “He just put the team on his back.” -via ESPN / August 3, 2023