Cam Johnson on Ben Simmons: I expect him to be pretty close to full form

Following Team USA’s practice on Friday, [Cam] Johnson said he has spoken to Simmons, who is rehabbing his back injury at the University of Miami, and is hearing all the right things. “He sounds good,” Johnson said. “He’s in a good place. He says it’s progressing and he’s excited for the season. Looking forward to seeing what he brings to the table this year. I expect him to be, if not full form, pretty close to it.”
Source: Ethan Sears @ New York Post
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons close to ‘full form’ heading into new #Nets season: Cam Johnson #NBA #FIBAWC nypost.com/2023/08/05/ben… via @nypostsports teammate @ethan_sears – 6:00 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Trea Turner is not Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, etc. He is grounded, takes accountability every game. He is lost. His resume(prior to this season) speaks for itself. Nothing wrong with throwing some support before his first AB.
Just ask Alec Bohm. – 1:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The latest installment of my Nets mailbag is out.
I took questions on Cam Thomas’ future, Ben Simmons’ fit in the backcourt, Brooklyn’s ceiling, a Nic Claxton extension, and more. Read: clutchpoints.com/nets-mailbag-c… – 2:36 PM
NBA Central: Agent Bernie Lee calls Ben Simmons a ‘basketball savant’ “This guy loves the game, loves competing, and understands it at a really high level.” (Via @SiriusXMNBA ) pic.twitter.com/MlVqjoenII -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / July 28, 2023
Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons continues to progress toward a return to the court. Simmons has completed the rehab portion of his offseason and is now solely focused on skill work and conditioning as he prepares for 2023-24 training camp, league sources familiar with the matter told SNY. Simmons, who turned 27 earlier this month, is 100 percent healthy and still expects to be a full participant on the first day of Nets training camp, those sources say. They add that Simmons hasn’t encountered any setbacks over the course of the summer. -via SportsNet New York / July 27, 2023
Both Simmons and the Nets hoped the surgery would help him get back on the court, but the three-time All-Star was limited to 42 games (33 starts) last season due to injury. He missed the final six weeks of the season due to a nerve impingement in his back. But Simmons and the Nets feel optimism about their approach this offseason as Simmons enters the fourth year of his five-year extension. -via SportsNet New York / July 27, 2023