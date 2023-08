Cam Johnson on Ben Simmons: I expect him to be pretty close to full form

Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons continues to progress toward a return to the court. Simmons has completed the rehab portion of his offseason and is now solely focused on skill work and conditioning as he prepares for 2023-24 training camp, league sources familiar with the matter told SNY. Simmons, who turned 27 earlier this month, is 100 percent healthy and still expects to be a full participant on the first day of Nets training camp, those sources say. They add that Simmons hasn’t encountered any setbacks over the course of the summer. -via SportsNet New York / July 27, 2023