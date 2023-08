Dialogue still ongoing between 76ers, Clippers for James Harden

Michael Scotto: Wrapping up on Harden, the other question is, why the Clippers? You saw Kawhi Leonard play last year when he wasn’t hurt. It’s the same kind of risk factor there with Joel Embiid. Both are star players with injury-prone careers at times. Winning a championship isn’t easy, but it’s something Harden wants to do. He’s been looking for a place where he’s loved and appreciated from a basketball fit. For him, it’s an amazing market and an opportunity for James to play where he grew up. Harden, Kawhi, and Paul George are all a little later in their careers, so the urgency is there, and cohesiveness should be there with a great owner that’s willing to spend, Steve Ballmer, and management. I think you also have to look at the coaching factor, which could be appealing there. There were reports about him and Doc Rivers not getting along. There’s every reason for him to want to go there. -via HoopsHype / August 5, 2023