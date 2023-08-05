Quentin Grimes on Julius Randle: Nobody should ever be questioning his toughness

Quentin Grimes was asked on Friday about Julius Randle playing hurt during the playoffs. Randle underwent arthroscopic surgery on his ankle a few weeks after the season. He returned from an ankle injury to play in the Knicks’ series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He reaggravated the injury and returned to the court for the Knicks’ series against the Miami Heat. “It just really shows you that nobody should ever be questioning his toughness, how much he wants it, how much he cares about the team, how much he cares about winning,” Grimes said of Randle. “I think there’s a certain narrative around him, which I think is total bulls–t honestly. He cares a lot about this team.”
Source: SportsNet New York
The Old Man And The Three: 15-year NBA vet JJ Redick shared valuable shooting tips with Quentin Grimes during offseason workouts. More from Grimes on workouts with Redick, making plays off the dribble & the ‘bull—‘ narrative around Julius Randle here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 10:31 AM
After Team USA practice, Quentin Grimes talked to SNY about lessons learned during offseason workouts with JJ Redick, making plays off the dribble, the ‘bull—‘ narrative around Julius Randle & more: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 11:56 PM
NYK’s Quentin Grimes (No. 34) on the floor at Team USA training camp in Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/AEE4g6vw4T – 5:12 PM
“I feel like your prime is when your mental and physical kind of meet. Physically, I feel like this is going to be my best year…. Mentally, I’ve taken a tremendous step (during rehab).”
Julius Randle talks ’23-’24, Jalen Brunson & more on The Shop: sny.tv/articles/juliu… – 9:56 AM
“I feel like your prime is when your mental and physical kind of meet. Physically, I feel like this is going to be my best year. But I feel like, mentally, I’ve taken a tremendous step.”
Julius Randle talks ’23-’24, Jalen Brunson & more on The Shop: sny.tv/articles/juliu… – 1:21 PM
Why Julius Randle sees next season as the confluence of his physical and mental primes nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:06 PM
Stefan Bondy: Julius Randle, Method Man and Joey Badass at The Shop in BK pic.twitter.com/fIjXnVWdou -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / August 2, 2023
New York continues to monitor the market in search of adding another star player alongside Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle to bolster the team’s chances of competing in the East. Heading into free agency, the Knicks were interested in several players to fortify their rotation, including Bruce Brown, Max Strus, and Yuta Watanabe, before ultimately agreeing to a deal with Donte DiVincenzo, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / July 6, 2023
With Toppin’s departure and not landing a power forward in free agency like Watanabe, the Knicks currently plan to give Isaiah Roby an opportunity as the primary backup forward to Julius Randle, HoopsHype has learned. Josh Hart is also expected to get some minutes as a small-ball power forward. -via HoopsHype / July 6, 2023
Quentin Grimes worked out with JJ Redick in the Hamptons last month. He’s competing against some of the NBA’s top players at Team USA minicamp this week and later this month, Grimes will be in Memphis to work out with Penny Hardaway. -via SportsNet New York / August 5, 2023
“It was probably the best two days I’ve had all summer. A 15-year NBA veteran. Seen it all, done it all, played on multiple teams,” Grimes said. “Played in the playoffs, played in big games. So just talking to him, at the gym, at his house. Going to dinner with him with his family. I couldn’t ask for a better two days, honestly.” Grimes reached out to Redick on social media to ask if had time to workout. Redick, an ESPN analyst and the host of the tremendous NBA podcast “Old Man And The Three,” got back to Grimes right away and they set a date. -via SportsNet New York / August 5, 2023
Nick DePaula: Quentin Grimes gives us a first look at the Team USA Kobe 6 PEs for @USAbasketball Camp -via Twitter @NickDePaula / August 3, 2023