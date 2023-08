Quentin Grimes on Julius Randle: Nobody should ever be questioning his toughness

Quentin Grimes was asked on Friday about Julius Randle playing hurt during the playoffs. Randle underwent arthroscopic surgery on his ankle a few weeks after the season. He returned from an ankle injury to play in the Knicks’ series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He reaggravated the injury and returned to the court for the Knicks’ series against the Miami Heat. “It just really shows you that nobody should ever be questioning his toughness, how much he wants it, how much he cares about the team, how much he cares about winning,” Grimes said of Randle. “I think there’s a certain narrative around him, which I think is total bulls–t honestly. He cares a lot about this team.”Source: SportsNet New York