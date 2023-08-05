Ricky Rubio won't play World Cup to take care of his mental health

The Spanish Basketball Federation wants to transmit the following statement from Ricky Rubio: “I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health. I want to thank all the support I have received from the FEB to understand my decision. Today #LaFamilia makes more sense than ever. Thank you. I would ask that my privacy be respected so that I can face these moments and be able to give more information when the time is right.”
Source: FEB.es
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Sergio Scariolo supports Ricky Rubio: “People have always come before results”
eurohoops.net/en/national-te… – 8:12 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Following Ricky Rubio’s statement about his indefinite break from basketball, several of his former & current Spain NT teammates posted their reactions on Twitter.
Sergio Scariolo congratulated the player & explained the reasons why 🇪🇸
basketnews.com/news-192942-sp… – 8:02 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ricky Rubio: I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health sportando.basketball/en/ricky-rubio… – 6:13 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Ricky Rubio has revealed his decision to step back from his professional basketball career to prioritize his mental health.
Mucho ánimo, Ricky. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SL54ozHhvK – 5:34 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ricky Rubio stops professional activity to take care of mental health
eurohoops.net/en/national-te… – 5:32 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ricky Rubio has decided to put his basketball career on hold 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ul6d7DbAPE – 5:23 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Ricky Rubio’s official statement: “I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health. I want to thank all the support I have received from the FEB. They understood my decision. Today #LaFamilia makes more sense than ever. Thank you. I would ask that… pic.twitter.com/QsCALTNLTR – 5:20 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
No Ricky Rubio in the FIBA World Cup 2023? Here is his statement: “I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health. I want to thank all the support I have received from the FEB. They understood my decision. Today #LaFamilia makes more sense than… pic.twitter.com/uMUny9KN81 – 5:10 AM
The experienced point guard Ricky Rubio is set to return to Barcelona next summer, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish national team member has spoken with Juan Carlos Navarro to outline his return to Barcelona. -via EuroHoops.net / July 11, 2023
Juan Carlos Navarro, manager of the basketball section of Barca, and the current point guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers have already discussed the issue in recent weeks to lay the foundation of the return to Barcelona of the 32-year-old player. Various sources familiar with the contacts have confirmed to Mundo Deportivo that there is great harmony between both parties and that the operation is practically agreed. -via EuroHoops.net / July 11, 2023