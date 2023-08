Ricky Rubio won't play World Cup to take care of his mental health

The Spanish Basketball Federation wants to transmit the following statement from Ricky Rubio: “I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health. I want to thank all the support I have received from the FEB to understand my decision. Today #LaFamilia makes more sense than ever. Thank you. I would ask that my privacy be respected so that I can face these moments and be able to give more information when the time is right.”Source: FEB.es