RJ Hunter signs with Charlotte

Chris Haynes: Free agent guard R.J. Hunter has reached an agreement with the Charlotte Hornets, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
James Plowright @British_Buzz
RJ Hunter hit this shot in the NCAA tournament which threw his own Dad, the coach, off his chair
pic.twitter.com/Ja4yAX0P9Y – 6:35 PM
Rod Boone: #Hornets have reached an agreement with guard R.J. Hunter on a one-year deal, league source confirms. Contract is non-guaranteed, I’m told. -via Twitter @rodboone / August 5, 2023