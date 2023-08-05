Tony Parker: 'If Pau Gasol had not been born, we would have won more gold medals'

When asked during a videoconference meeting with international media attended by the Spanish Press Agency (EFE) how he remembered the clashes against Spain in the past, Tony Parker stressed that “if Pau Gasol had not been born, we would have won more gold medals.” “We have had a great rivalry with Spain. I always say thank you Pau for being there and pushing me and the French team to be better,” the LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne’s majority shareholder added.
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Not facing 🇪🇸 Pau Gasol would have saved a lot of troubles for 🇫🇷 Tony Parker 😁 pic.twitter.com/m8Bp3oSCWE – 4:32 AM
Not facing 🇪🇸 Pau Gasol would have saved a lot of troubles for 🇫🇷 Tony Parker 😁 pic.twitter.com/m8Bp3oSCWE – 4:32 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Reiter Than you on @CBSSportsRadio radio is live from 10-noon ET: Conf Realignment vultures are circling, Messi magic, a TP conundrum, HOF game, @ProFootballTalk, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, worries in GB, a ruined franchise, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:35 AM
Reiter Than you on @CBSSportsRadio radio is live from 10-noon ET: Conf Realignment vultures are circling, Messi magic, a TP conundrum, HOF game, @ProFootballTalk, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, worries in GB, a ruined franchise, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:35 AM
More on this storyline
Spain and France have a long history of rival games, be it in knockout stages, semifinals or in title-deciding matches. Most recently, Spain beat France 88-76 in the 2022 EuroBasket final to claim their fourth gold medal in the tournament. “I loved playing against Spain because it made me a better player and I have always been fascinated by the mentality of the Spanish team, which I have been inspired by,” Parker acknowledged. -via BasketNews / August 5, 2023
How did you see Pau handle the difficult parts of his time with the Lakers with the Chris Paul trade being nixed [in 2011], changed rules and being part of trade discussions? Jeanie Buss: That was a very frustrating time, certainly for our entire organization. At that time, my dad was nearing the end of his life with his illness. It was a difficult time. I don’t know how things could’ve gone differently. When you look back at it, I wondered what would’ve happened if Phil would’ve come back for another run [in 2012-13]. Obviously he didn’t. Pau wasn’t a player that fit into the kind of style of play that Mike D’Antoni wanted to play. That’s where you’re not on the same page and your roster can’t adjust quickly enough to what Mike wanted to do. That was an observation I had with how Phil saw the game and saw how an organization needs to be built. -via SportsKeeda / August 3, 2023
Tristan Vukcevic remembers checking into a game for Real Madrid back in 2021 and going up to then-Barcelona big man Pau Gasol to inform the Hall of Famer he loved watching his highlights on YouTube. “It’s a pleasure to play against you,” Vukcevic told Gasol. -via NBC Sports Washington / July 29, 2023
San Antonio Spurs legends Tony Parker, Becky Hammon, and Gregg Popovich will be enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in August, and here is your chance to own a piece of franchise history. To honor their enshrinement, Spurs Give is auctioning autographed memorabilia from Popovich, Parker, and Hammon to commemorate their enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2023. -via Kens5.com / August 1, 2023