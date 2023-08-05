Trae Young wants to play for Team USA

ClutchPoints: “Obviously, I definitely want to… It’s up to them if they want me to… I respect the OGs and understand that you got to take your term but I believe that I should be on.” Trae Young on wanting to play for Team USA. (via @GilsArenaShow )
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
3 Stripe Life! ///
It’s a Family thing… they liking the 3’s it seeeeems!! 👌🏽❄️ pic.twitter.com/prwOy9hTGu – 2:27 PM
ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints “I know [the Hawks] can be special… The thing about us is having Quin [Snyder]. He’s such a smart coach… There’s a lot of new things that we’re gonna be adding to our team. It may surprise some people.” —Trae Young (via @GilsArenaShow ) -via Twitter / August 5, 2023
Trae Young: “People like you more when you Workin towards somethin, not when you have it”😏 pic.twitter.com/0FuWDk1t4r -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / August 1, 2023
Trae Young: no puedo esperar para ir a mexico😝🇲🇽 @ATLHawks -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / July 26, 2023