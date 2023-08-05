Vlatko Cancar tears ACL playing for Slovenia

Michael Singer: #Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar suffered a torn ACL in his left knee playing for Slovenia yesterday, source told @denverpost. There’s no timetable for surgery as of yet.
Source: Twitter @msinger
Source: Twitter @msinger
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar suffered a torn ACL in his left knee playing for Slovenia yesterday, source told @denverpost. There’s no timetable for surgery as of yet. – 11:22 AM
#Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar suffered a torn ACL in his left knee playing for Slovenia yesterday, source told @denverpost. There’s no timetable for surgery as of yet. – 11:22 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jordan Morgan provided a positive update on Vlatko Cancar’s injury 🤞 pic.twitter.com/iAdkEoF9Iw – 3:42 PM
Jordan Morgan provided a positive update on Vlatko Cancar’s injury 🤞 pic.twitter.com/iAdkEoF9Iw – 3:42 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jordan Morgan updates the status of Vlatko Cancar: “The only thing that can tell us is the MRI. From what I understood, the initial tests were positive actually”
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1536… – 3:31 PM
Jordan Morgan updates the status of Vlatko Cancar: “The only thing that can tell us is the MRI. From what I understood, the initial tests were positive actually”
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1536… – 3:31 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇸🇮 Vlatko Cancar visibly limping while getting on the team bus after the game against 🇬🇷 Greece 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yzJfrRmKGk – 3:06 PM
🇸🇮 Vlatko Cancar visibly limping while getting on the team bus after the game against 🇬🇷 Greece 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yzJfrRmKGk – 3:06 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Greece follows up from the jersey retirement ceremony with a win against Slovenia
Luka Doncic and Vlatko Cancar pick up injuries
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1536… – 2:29 PM
Greece follows up from the jersey retirement ceremony with a win against Slovenia
Luka Doncic and Vlatko Cancar pick up injuries
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1536… – 2:29 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇸🇮 Vlatko Cancar was carried out of the court by medical staff after injuring his left knee 😕 pic.twitter.com/VMyeV7Jhat – 2:17 PM
🇸🇮 Vlatko Cancar was carried out of the court by medical staff after injuring his left knee 😕 pic.twitter.com/VMyeV7Jhat – 2:17 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
That was not good for Vlatko Cancar. He looks in pain in his knee. Tough moment for the NBA champ. #Mojtim – 2:15 PM
That was not good for Vlatko Cancar. He looks in pain in his knee. Tough moment for the NBA champ. #Mojtim – 2:15 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Unfortunately, it doesn’t look good for Vlatko Cancar
pic.twitter.com/GC3Q2vuCPB – 2:14 PM
Unfortunately, it doesn’t look good for Vlatko Cancar
pic.twitter.com/GC3Q2vuCPB – 2:14 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Very bad day for Slovenia (and troubling for Mavs and Nuggets). Luka suffers leg injury late in 1st half vs Greece in Athens and did not return after 18 pts in 13 min and +10. Far worse news for Vlatko Cancar who was carried off the floor after hurting his left knee in 4th qtr – 2:14 PM
Very bad day for Slovenia (and troubling for Mavs and Nuggets). Luka suffers leg injury late in 1st half vs Greece in Athens and did not return after 18 pts in 13 min and +10. Far worse news for Vlatko Cancar who was carried off the floor after hurting his left knee in 4th qtr – 2:14 PM
More on this storyline
Slovenia big man Jordan Morgan is hopeful that his teammate Vlatko Cancar wasn’t seriously hurt after the first tests that the Denver Nuggets player underwent in the team’s locker room. During a loss to Greece, Cancar suffered an apparent knee injury following an awkward landing after a poster dunk late in the game. -via EuroHoops.net / August 4, 2023
“The only thing that can tell us is the MRI. From what I understood, the initial tests were positive actually,” Morgan told reporters upon exiting the OAKA arena. “So, we’ll see. We are all just hopeful because he’s a very important piece for this team.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 4, 2023
Christos Tsaltas: Painful moment for Vlatko Cancar at OAKA. He looks in pain in his knee and he left the game in the middle of the 4th quarter. Slovenian national team has a serious concern here. #mojtim #milehighbasketball -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / August 4, 2023