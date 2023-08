Anthony Davis final year of extension is a player option

If anything, this deal is probably more of a win for the Lakers, considering they’ll save money on the back end of his contract compared to what could’ve happened had Davis declined to extend and instead exercised his early termination option to become a free agent in 2024 . Davis would have been eligible for a five-year contract worth upwards of $304 million (basically the same contract as Jaylen Brown) — adding an extra year and increasing the overall salary committed to him. Overall, it would’ve been about six years, $344 million instead of five years, $270.5 million — a one-year, $70 million difference. The Lakers will ultimately pay Davis less than his max in 2024-25 and reduce the tail-end risk of the deal. -via The Athletic / August 6, 2023