Anthony Davis three-year extension is now official

Ryan Ward: The Lakers make Anthony Davis’ three-year contract extension official: pic.twitter.com/YXcezHYaRJ
Source: Twitter @RyanWardLA
Source: Twitter @RyanWardLA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
AD Extension Official + Pelinka Comments pic.twitter.com/0CT6GZ6hXn – 5:09 PM
AD Extension Official + Pelinka Comments pic.twitter.com/0CT6GZ6hXn – 5:09 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Anthony Davis’ contract extension with the Lakers is official.
Statement from Lakers GM Rob Pelinka: “In our conversations with Anthony, his desire to lead our franchise for the next several years became abundantly clear…” pic.twitter.com/JptXrRPsYM – 5:08 PM
Anthony Davis’ contract extension with the Lakers is official.
Statement from Lakers GM Rob Pelinka: “In our conversations with Anthony, his desire to lead our franchise for the next several years became abundantly clear…” pic.twitter.com/JptXrRPsYM – 5:08 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis is officially extended by the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/frqPP3YlHi – 5:06 PM
Anthony Davis is officially extended by the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/frqPP3YlHi – 5:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Pelinka on AD ext (3/3): “It is a proud day for Lakers Nation when we’re able to extend the contract of one of the game’s most dominant two-way players.” – 5:04 PM
Pelinka on AD ext (3/3): “It is a proud day for Lakers Nation when we’re able to extend the contract of one of the game’s most dominant two-way players.” – 5:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Pelinka on AD ext (2/3): “AD understands that his commitment to being the hardest worker, combined with his high character, is what will help define our culture for many seasons to come…” – 5:04 PM
Pelinka on AD ext (2/3): “AD understands that his commitment to being the hardest worker, combined with his high character, is what will help define our culture for many seasons to come…” – 5:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Rob Pelinka on Anthony Davis extension (1/3): “In our conversations with Anthony, his desire to lead our franchise for the next several years became abundantly clear…” – 5:04 PM
Rob Pelinka on Anthony Davis extension (1/3): “In our conversations with Anthony, his desire to lead our franchise for the next several years became abundantly clear…” – 5:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
The Lakers make Anthony Davis’ three-year contract extension official: pic.twitter.com/YXcezHYaRJ – 5:01 PM
The Lakers make Anthony Davis’ three-year contract extension official: pic.twitter.com/YXcezHYaRJ – 5:01 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
What will the @Lakers’ Anthony Davis extension have to do with LeBron James? Well, probably a lot.
As one exec says: ‘There is a LeBron aspect to it. There always is.”
More at @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 12:45 PM
What will the @Lakers’ Anthony Davis extension have to do with LeBron James? Well, probably a lot.
As one exec says: ‘There is a LeBron aspect to it. There always is.”
More at @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 12:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Lakers made the right move to give Anthony Davis a three-year extension. I’ll discuss that & other NBA storylines w/ @martinweiss & @BigVanillaFunny on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 4:30 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 7:00 PM
The Lakers made the right move to give Anthony Davis a three-year extension. I’ll discuss that & other NBA storylines w/ @martinweiss & @BigVanillaFunny on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 4:30 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 7:00 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
One day not too long from now we’re going to look back at the contracts signed by Jalen Brown and Anthony Davis and talk about how the #Celtics and #Lakers broke the #NBA they initially built together. – 11:34 AM
One day not too long from now we’re going to look back at the contracts signed by Jalen Brown and Anthony Davis and talk about how the #Celtics and #Lakers broke the #NBA they initially built together. – 11:34 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The great @BillPlaschke brings it again in @latimessports: Plaschke: Lakers hand the franchise to Anthony Davis, and the future feels fragile latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:57 AM
The great @BillPlaschke brings it again in @latimessports: Plaschke: Lakers hand the franchise to Anthony Davis, and the future feels fragile latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:57 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Great deal by the #Lakers locking Anthony Davis in for the rest of his prime. If he can stay healthy — big if — Davis is one of the most dominant big men in the game. pic.twitter.com/EWUKy7qibU – 10:37 AM
Great deal by the #Lakers locking Anthony Davis in for the rest of his prime. If he can stay healthy — big if — Davis is one of the most dominant big men in the game. pic.twitter.com/EWUKy7qibU – 10:37 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis wanted long-term security. The Lakers wanted to lock in a bridge to the next era of Lakers basketball.
On Friday, the two sides got the certainty they coveted. It’s not without some notable risk, but Davis’ three-year extension is a win-win:
theathletic.com/4749946/2023/0… – 11:08 PM
Anthony Davis wanted long-term security. The Lakers wanted to lock in a bridge to the next era of Lakers basketball.
On Friday, the two sides got the certainty they coveted. It’s not without some notable risk, but Davis’ three-year extension is a win-win:
theathletic.com/4749946/2023/0… – 11:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Davis, Lakers agree on a 3-year, $186 million extension apnews.com/article/anthon… – 8:46 PM
Anthony Davis, Lakers agree on a 3-year, $186 million extension apnews.com/article/anthon… – 8:46 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers signing Anthony Davis to a new record three-year, $186 million maximum contract extension made sense for both parties, writes the @SportingTrib’s @MarkG_Medina. thesportingtribune.com/why-lakers-gra… – 7:46 PM
The Lakers signing Anthony Davis to a new record three-year, $186 million maximum contract extension made sense for both parties, writes the @SportingTrib’s @MarkG_Medina. thesportingtribune.com/why-lakers-gra… – 7:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Davis reportedly agrees to three-year, $186 extension to stay with Lakers
nbcsports.com/nba/news/antho… – 5:58 PM
Anthony Davis reportedly agrees to three-year, $186 extension to stay with Lakers
nbcsports.com/nba/news/antho… – 5:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Lakers gave Anthony Davis a 3-year, $186 million extension despite his injury history. Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @Sportskeeda that Lakers didn’t harbor concern about that: “He has some injuries, but it wasn’t due to him not working.” bit.ly/47hX2xK pic.twitter.com/5ye1akRPVj – 5:34 PM
The Lakers gave Anthony Davis a 3-year, $186 million extension despite his injury history. Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @Sportskeeda that Lakers didn’t harbor concern about that: “He has some injuries, but it wasn’t due to him not working.” bit.ly/47hX2xK pic.twitter.com/5ye1akRPVj – 5:34 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Kevin Garnett became the highest-paid power forward in NBA history 20 years ago.
He’s still at No. 1 to this day.
(Though Anthony Davis is getting the top spot soon). pic.twitter.com/QZLRp9KUui – 5:21 PM
Kevin Garnett became the highest-paid power forward in NBA history 20 years ago.
He’s still at No. 1 to this day.
(Though Anthony Davis is getting the top spot soon). pic.twitter.com/QZLRp9KUui – 5:21 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
A look at the Anthony Davis extension.
youtu.be/1igGkHp3fAU
via @YouTube – 4:59 PM
A look at the Anthony Davis extension.
youtu.be/1igGkHp3fAU
via @YouTube – 4:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Some quick analysis for @TheAthletic on the Lakers signing Anthony Davis to a three-year, $186 million extension: theathletic.com/4749896/2023/0… – 4:51 PM
Some quick analysis for @TheAthletic on the Lakers signing Anthony Davis to a three-year, $186 million extension: theathletic.com/4749896/2023/0… – 4:51 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Anthony Davis, Lakers agree to 3-year, $186M contract extension, tying the 30-year-old big man to the franchise through 2028:
ocregister.com/2023/08/04/rep… – 4:41 PM
Anthony Davis, Lakers agree to 3-year, $186M contract extension, tying the 30-year-old big man to the franchise through 2028:
ocregister.com/2023/08/04/rep… – 4:41 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Anthony Davis has agreed on a max contract extension, tying him with the Lakers through 2028 👀 pic.twitter.com/2EADlVieoN – 4:15 PM
Anthony Davis has agreed on a max contract extension, tying him with the Lakers through 2028 👀 pic.twitter.com/2EADlVieoN – 4:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis has played an average of 60 games per season since being drafted in 2012.
If he keeps that up, he will be making over $1M per game on his new extension. pic.twitter.com/jseefKRmZT – 4:10 PM
Anthony Davis has played an average of 60 games per season since being drafted in 2012.
If he keeps that up, he will be making over $1M per game on his new extension. pic.twitter.com/jseefKRmZT – 4:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers this offseason:
— Extended Anthony Davis
— Re-signed D-Lo
— Re-signed Rui Hachimura
— Re-signed Austin Reaves
— Signed Gabe Vincent
— Signed Taurean Prince
— Signed Cam Reddish
— Signed Jaxson Hayes
Top __ roster going into next season. pic.twitter.com/eksHvi6xMf – 4:05 PM
Lakers this offseason:
— Extended Anthony Davis
— Re-signed D-Lo
— Re-signed Rui Hachimura
— Re-signed Austin Reaves
— Signed Gabe Vincent
— Signed Taurean Prince
— Signed Cam Reddish
— Signed Jaxson Hayes
Top __ roster going into next season. pic.twitter.com/eksHvi6xMf – 4:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Lakers star Anthony Davis agreeing to a three-year, $186M extension— richest annual in NBA history: tinyurl.com/42upmw4y – 4:00 PM
ESPN story on Lakers star Anthony Davis agreeing to a three-year, $186M extension— richest annual in NBA history: tinyurl.com/42upmw4y – 4:00 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Los Angeles Lakers big Anthony Davis handing a commitment until the end of the 2027-28 season
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers big Anthony Davis handing a commitment until the end of the 2027-28 season
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:00 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Anthony Davis and the Lakers have agreed on a 3-year $186M max extension, per @wojespn.
He’s averaged 24.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game since coming to LA in 2019. pic.twitter.com/IRYB0PrOkx – 3:57 PM
Anthony Davis and the Lakers have agreed on a 3-year $186M max extension, per @wojespn.
He’s averaged 24.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game since coming to LA in 2019. pic.twitter.com/IRYB0PrOkx – 3:57 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers, Anthony Davis agree to 3-year, $186M contract extension
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-anth… – 3:57 PM
Lakers, Anthony Davis agree to 3-year, $186M contract extension
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-anth… – 3:57 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Last 5 instances of a player averaging 25 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks in a season:
2022-23 Anthony Davis
2018-19 Anthony Davis
2017-18 Anthony Davis
2016-17 Anthony Davis
2002-03 Shaquille O’Neal – 3:53 PM
Last 5 instances of a player averaging 25 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks in a season:
2022-23 Anthony Davis
2018-19 Anthony Davis
2017-18 Anthony Davis
2016-17 Anthony Davis
2002-03 Shaquille O’Neal – 3:53 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
BREAKING: Lakers star Anthony Davis has agreed on a three-year $186M max extension, tying him to franchise thru 2028 for total of $270M-plus, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. Davis lands richest annual extension in NBA history at $62M. pic.twitter.com/bf9kWgD7uz – 3:50 PM
BREAKING: Lakers star Anthony Davis has agreed on a three-year $186M max extension, tying him to franchise thru 2028 for total of $270M-plus, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. Davis lands richest annual extension in NBA history at $62M. pic.twitter.com/bf9kWgD7uz – 3:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers prepared to offer three-year, $170 million deal to Anthony Davis, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 3:31 PM
Lakers prepared to offer three-year, $170 million deal to Anthony Davis, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 3:31 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Amid the Pac 12 chaos. How was it possible that Kliavkoff could present the Apple deal to the AD’s and CEO’s, to where they had only 72 hours to vote yay or nay? Indeed, with the very future of the conference at stake, you’d think he’d try to give his folks a bit more time – 2:30 PM
Amid the Pac 12 chaos. How was it possible that Kliavkoff could present the Apple deal to the AD’s and CEO’s, to where they had only 72 hours to vote yay or nay? Indeed, with the very future of the conference at stake, you’d think he’d try to give his folks a bit more time – 2:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Does anyone have any interest in either of these. One is a awards promotion AD plush doll and the other is a Rondo bobble head. Otherwise I may just throw them out. If you want one let me know and I’ll pick someone and send them to you pic.twitter.com/zwsX9TmUAH – 2:29 PM
Does anyone have any interest in either of these. One is a awards promotion AD plush doll and the other is a Rondo bobble head. Otherwise I may just throw them out. If you want one let me know and I’ll pick someone and send them to you pic.twitter.com/zwsX9TmUAH – 2:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis as a Laker:
— 24.6 PPG
— 10.1 RPG
— 2.1 BPG
— 2x All-Star
— All-NBA
— All-Defense
And NBA Champion. pic.twitter.com/i4kNWc0TXj – 11:14 AM
Anthony Davis as a Laker:
— 24.6 PPG
— 10.1 RPG
— 2.1 BPG
— 2x All-Star
— All-NBA
— All-Defense
And NBA Champion. pic.twitter.com/i4kNWc0TXj – 11:14 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Anthony Davis is now eligible to sign a three year extension that would start in 2025-26.
I joined @itsthebaldgirl @ramonashelburne @chiney @WindhorstESPN on NBA Today to discuss the options for Davis and the Lakers.
youtu.be/3KfYeGUirTw via @YouTube – 10:51 AM
Anthony Davis is now eligible to sign a three year extension that would start in 2025-26.
I joined @itsthebaldgirl @ramonashelburne @chiney @WindhorstESPN on NBA Today to discuss the options for Davis and the Lakers.
youtu.be/3KfYeGUirTw via @YouTube – 10:51 AM
More on this storyline
If anything, this deal is probably more of a win for the Lakers, considering they’ll save money on the back end of his contract compared to what could’ve happened had Davis declined to extend and instead exercised his early termination option to become a free agent in 2024. Davis would have been eligible for a five-year contract worth upwards of $304 million (basically the same contract as Jaylen Brown) — adding an extra year and increasing the overall salary committed to him. Overall, it would’ve been about six years, $344 million instead of five years, $270.5 million — a one-year, $70 million difference. The Lakers will ultimately pay Davis less than his max in 2024-25 and reduce the tail-end risk of the deal. -via The Athletic / August 6, 2023
Davis would have been eligible for a five-year contract worth upwards of $304 million (basically the same contract as Jaylen Brown) — adding an extra year and increasing the overall salary committed to him. Overall, it would’ve been about six years, $344 million instead of five years, $270.5 million — a one-year, $70 million difference. The Lakers will ultimately pay Davis less than his max in 2024-25 and reduce the tail-end risk of the deal. -via The Athletic / August 5, 2023
Bobby Marks: Here’s the Anthony Davis extension breakdown. The three extension years are based on the growth of the salary cap in 2024-25 and 2025-26 increasing 10% annually. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / August 4, 2023