Ben McLemore signs one-year deal in Greece

Former Kings player Ben McLemore signed with Greek team AEK Athens for the 2023-24 season.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Ben McLemore signed a deal with AEK BC and the Greek team will make a push for Langston Hall. The talks ongoing and there’s optimism that both parties will reach an agreement soon. #aekbc @SportalgrG – 4:44 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Ben McLemore made his presence felt in the NBA in every aspect.
Back in 2014, during the NBA All-Star Weekend, @BenMcLemore dunked over Shaq, who was sitting in a throne. And then Shaq crowned him as a King!
Amazing moment.
Welcome to AEK BC, Ben McLemore. #aekbc pic.twitter.com/NX8iHe0GQ2 – 3:53 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Over his 9 NBA years Ben McLemore earned more than $30M. That shows a lot about his consistency in the league.
A closer look to McLemore’s NBA career earnings at @SportalgrG. #aekbc
sportal.gr/basket/basket-… – 3:45 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
ΑΕΚ have concluded their third & most impressive signing of a former NBA player this summer, bringing in veteran guard Ben McLemore.
However, the Greek club still has some thorny issues to resolve 🟡⚫ basketnews.com/news-192986-ae… – 3:29 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The backstory of the AEK-McLemore deal. He looked for an NBA contract but he didn’t get it anywhere. Then AEK made a serious push and despite the interest of 2 European teams, they agreed to terms. He rejected China as an option.
On @SportalgrG. #aekbc sportal.gr/basket/basket-… – 3:26 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The backstory of the AEK-McLemore deal. He looked for a two-way contract but he didn’t get it anywhere. Then AEK made a serious push and despite the interest of 2 European teams, they agreed to terms. He rejected China as an option.
On @SportalgrG. #aekbc
sportal.gr/basket/basket-… – 3:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023-24 AEK BC depth chart
1: Flionis, +1, Karabelas
2: McLemore, +1, +1
3: McRae, Netzipoglou, +1
4: Kuzminskas, Kouzeloglou
5: +1, Chantzidakis
With Ben McLemore’s acquisition AEK will be more versatile in their frontcourt. #aekbc – 2:55 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
AEK Athens welcomes Ben McLemore
sportando.basketball/en/aek-athens-… – 2:43 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
NBA veteran Ben McLemore boosts AEK #BasketballCL
eurohoops.net/en/fiba-champi… – 2:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
That’s big! AEK BC signed Ben McLemore. After 9 NBA years and more than 550 games, McLemore will play for AEK BC next season. Big time move by the yellows. #aekbc @BenMcLemore pic.twitter.com/iRA3fwfk0X – 2:29 PM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: Knicks were among the teams who attended a private workout for free agents Alize Johnson and Ben McLemore in Las Vegas. -via Twitter @IanBegley / July 10, 2023
Law Murray: Per sources: Two players in Las Vegas for workouts with NBA teams include 2013 lottery pick Ben McLemore and 2017 first round pick Harry Giles III -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / July 9, 2023
Nine-year NBA veteran Ben McLemore will work out for several teams in Las Vegas during NBA Summer League, HoopsHype has learned. McLemore played for the Shandong Heroes of the Chinese Basketball Association last season and previously averaged 10.2 points for the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021-22 season. -via HoopsHype / July 6, 2023