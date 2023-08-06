Cade Cunningham on Team USA snub: Load management was the deciding factor

Cade Cunningham stood out so much that one was left to wonder: Why isn’t he on the American team headed to the Philippines, instead of the collection of younger players invited to Vegas to practice against Team USA? The answer is as familiar to the NBA as apple pie is to America. Load, or injury, management. “It was the deciding factor,” Cunningham told The Athletic on Saturday, after his last USA practice this summer.
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
The biggest news out of this is that Cunningham wss one of @usabasketball Top 12. theathletic.com/4752427/2023/0…
'There's no load management in FIBA': Why Cade Cunningham isn't on Team USA, while Brandon Ingram, Tyrese Hailburton, and Cam Johnson are theathletic.com/4752427/2023/0…
Obviously appears Duren is playing well again. As for Cade, hearing he too has been solid once again in today's scrimmage. Also heard he hasn't played as much today so far. I don't know this but I would ASSUME it's precautionary given he just got back and they played yesterday.
Hidden by Cade Cunningham's dominance Friday was a little secret — Team USA's first starting lineup of the summer, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4750422/2023/0…
New ESPN story: Steve Kerr joked it is a “time-honored tradition” for the Select Team to beat Team USA in training camp scrimmages.
The reason the Select Team did so again Friday? A dominant performance from a once-again healthy Cade Cunningham.
Cade Cunningham was the top standout for Team USA Select today 👀
Cade Cunningham dominated Team USA in a scrimmage Friday by executing a 'Luka impersonation.' It's great news for the Pistons, and a rite of passage for USAB to lose to the Select Team, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4750422/2023/0…
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA show w/ @Adam_Mares
Power Ranking the Central Division
– Can Cavs challenge the Bucks?
– Best offseason addition
– Most likely to blow it up
– Cade Cunningham’s impact
and more!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/202… – 1:17 PM
“They go over and there’s so much traveling, there’s so much, you know, like real schedule, like team practice and everything,” Cunningham said. “I wanted to dedicate my summer to really make sure that as an individual, I was ready for the season coming up physically and mentally. I think that was really the deciding factor. I didn’t want to join the Team USA World Cup team and still have to go to rehab and not fully be a part of everything that was going on.” -via The Athletic / August 6, 2023
“I know everybody that’s on the team is ready to go 100 percent,” Cunningham said. “That’s why I wanted to be on the select team, to be a part of it but also you know keep my summer and keep my routine going.” -via The Athletic / August 6, 2023
Following a “time honored tradition,” Team USA was summarily dumped Friday in a scrimmage against a collection of younger, up-and-coming NBA players. On Day 2 of the American national team’s training camp for the FIBA World Cup, they were beaten soundly by the U.S. Select Team in a scrimmage of two, 10-minute periods. The Select Team, led by 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham, beat Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, and the rest of Team USA, 47-39. -via The Athletic / August 4, 2023