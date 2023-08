Cade Cunningham on Team USA snub: Load management was the deciding factor

“They go over and there’s so much traveling, there’s so much, you know, like real schedule, like team practice and everything,” Cunningham said. “I wanted to dedicate my summer to really make sure that as an individual, I was ready for the season coming up physically and mentally. I think that was really the deciding factor. I didn’t want to join the Team USA World Cup team and still have to go to rehab and not fully be a part of everything that was going on.” -via The Athletic / August 6, 2023