Cole Swider to Miami

Shams Charania: Ex-Lakers G/F Cole Swider is signing a deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat reaches agreement to sign three-point shooting forward Cole Swider. Details on the deal and what it means for the roster miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Swider spent last season on a two-way contract with the Lakers after going undrafted – 5:00 PM
NEW: Heat reaches agreement to sign three-point shooting forward Cole Swider. Details on the deal and what it means for the roster miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Swider spent last season on a two-way contract with the Lakers after going undrafted – 5:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat deal with Cole Swider, which is an Exhibit 10 deal, cannot be official until Heat sign one more player to a standard deal. That player might, or might not, be Jamal Cain. Swider deal essentially a camp invitation. – 4:37 PM
Heat deal with Cole Swider, which is an Exhibit 10 deal, cannot be official until Heat sign one more player to a standard deal. That player might, or might not, be Jamal Cain. Swider deal essentially a camp invitation. – 4:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Cole Swider agreed to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat, according to a source. He’ll have a chance to compete for a two-way contract or possibly a spot on the 15-man roster in camp. – 4:31 PM
Cole Swider agreed to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat, according to a source. He’ll have a chance to compete for a two-way contract or possibly a spot on the 15-man roster in camp. – 4:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
New Heat forward Cole Swider has been elite 3 point shooter the past 3 years at Villanova, Syracuse and G League — 40 percent, 41 percent and 43.6 last year – 4:13 PM
New Heat forward Cole Swider has been elite 3 point shooter the past 3 years at Villanova, Syracuse and G League — 40 percent, 41 percent and 43.6 last year – 4:13 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If you’re reading this, Cole Swider just dropped a 30 piece in a game 7 on the road for the Heat – 4:06 PM
If you’re reading this, Cole Swider just dropped a 30 piece in a game 7 on the road for the Heat – 4:06 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Cole Swider signs with Miami Heat
sportando.basketball/en/cole-swider… – 4:00 PM
Cole Swider signs with Miami Heat
sportando.basketball/en/cole-swider… – 4:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Watching Cole Swider move like this when getting off the ball screams Heat system
Makes so much sense
pic.twitter.com/jfEj8wObdi – 3:58 PM
Watching Cole Swider move like this when getting off the ball screams Heat system
Makes so much sense
pic.twitter.com/jfEj8wObdi – 3:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat sign Cole Swider
Kept saying they would find their shooter off another team’s Summer League squad
Shot 41% from deep on 6 attempts his senior year
Did stuff on the move and the jumper is smooth pic.twitter.com/xYw9EfZ6qg – 3:55 PM
The Heat sign Cole Swider
Kept saying they would find their shooter off another team’s Summer League squad
Shot 41% from deep on 6 attempts his senior year
Did stuff on the move and the jumper is smooth pic.twitter.com/xYw9EfZ6qg – 3:55 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Ex-Lakers G/F Cole Swider is signing a deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:41 PM
Ex-Lakers G/F Cole Swider is signing a deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:41 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: Cole Swider agreed to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat, according to a source. He’ll have a chance to compete for a two-way contract or possibly a spot on the 15-man roster in camp. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / August 6, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving Cole Swider, league sources told @hoopshype. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 26, 2023
Khobi Price: The Lakers rosters for the Sacramento Classic and Las Vegas Summer Leagues: -via Twitter @khobi_price / June 30, 2023