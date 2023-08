Gilbert Arenas on World Cup's Team USA roster: A sorry-a** group

Alijah Arenas stands on the rooftop of the pool house. Below, Gilbert has just activated the pool’s waterfall with an app. Alijah disappears momentarily out of view, then dashes off the roof hovering in mid-air — two dozen feet above the world — for what seems like an eternity. He hits the glimmering aquamarine water with a thunderous boom before ascending back to the surface floating on his back. Although he doesn’t know it yet. Alijah was just ranked No. 5. in the 2026 class by ESPN – second best in the state of California, the best shooting guard in the nation in his class . -via Andscape / August 6, 2023