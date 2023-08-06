Gilbert Arenas: Tyronn Lue told me Russell Westbrook is our leader

“I talked to Ty Lue,” Arenas said. “He said, ‘We gave him everything we had. He didn’t want to go nowhere, and we’re glad he didn’t.’” As for why, Arenas said Lue told him just how important Westbrook became to the team in a short amount of time. “We’ve never had a leader, and he is our leader,” Arenas claims Lue told him.
Source: Sports Illustrated
Source: Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Gilbert Arenas calls Team USA’s World Cup roster a “sorry-ass group”
“Some of them probably don’t even start on their teams”
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1537… – 12:56 PM
Gilbert Arenas calls Team USA’s World Cup roster a “sorry-ass group”
“Some of them probably don’t even start on their teams”
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1537… – 12:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
40-point triple-doubles over the last 5 seasons:
8 — Harden
6 — Luka
5 — Jokic
2 — Westbrook, Beal
Nobody else has done it multiple times. pic.twitter.com/cCv1aszwjf – 10:23 AM
40-point triple-doubles over the last 5 seasons:
8 — Harden
6 — Luka
5 — Jokic
2 — Westbrook, Beal
Nobody else has done it multiple times. pic.twitter.com/cCv1aszwjf – 10:23 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Gilbert Arenas speaks on his father as he enters a new phase in his life — fighting for his kids like his father fought for him ❤️
Full article: spr.ly/6016PjSv4
(via @andscape) pic.twitter.com/eTN3PfsMrh – 7:32 PM
Gilbert Arenas speaks on his father as he enters a new phase in his life — fighting for his kids like his father fought for him ❤️
Full article: spr.ly/6016PjSv4
(via @andscape) pic.twitter.com/eTN3PfsMrh – 7:32 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
My deep dive for ESPN’s Andscape. About fatherhood. Second chances. It is the story of a son who will exceed the father. In every way. Although he doesn’t know it yet.
This is the Second Act of Gilbert Arenas.
The story begins on a very dark night…..
andscape.com/features/the-s… – 6:19 PM
My deep dive for ESPN’s Andscape. About fatherhood. Second chances. It is the story of a son who will exceed the father. In every way. Although he doesn’t know it yet.
This is the Second Act of Gilbert Arenas.
The story begins on a very dark night…..
andscape.com/features/the-s… – 6:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder Legend Cam Payne walked so Nina Westbrook could run with the latest tik tok trend with Russell Westbrook. Tik Tok runs deep with current and former Thunder players. No surprise, Russ killed this trend. pic.twitter.com/13oZqnLzim – 4:29 PM
Thunder Legend Cam Payne walked so Nina Westbrook could run with the latest tik tok trend with Russell Westbrook. Tik Tok runs deep with current and former Thunder players. No surprise, Russ killed this trend. pic.twitter.com/13oZqnLzim – 4:29 PM
More on this storyline
Retired NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas didn’t mince any words when talking about the roster of Team USA for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. “You see that list he [Steve Kerr] got? A sorry-ass group,” Arenas, a three-time NBA All-Star guard, said “Listen: I’m happy for the people who make it. It’s cool. It’s cool for some of the guys who got there that I don’t know. Some of them probably don’t even start on their team.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 6, 2023
“Because it’s embarrassing sometimes when you have star players who are really stars that do want to participate,” Arenas added. Before his comments on Team USA, Trae Young, who was the guest on the show, had mentioned how he wants to play in the 2024 Olympic Games. “And you just automatically say ‘He’s not going to fit our style.’ How the F do you know that he’s not going to fit your style if you don’t give him a chance? There’s a reason there’s a trial. Invite us all and let us show you that we can adapt.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 6, 2023
Alijah Arenas stands on the rooftop of the pool house. Below, Gilbert has just activated the pool’s waterfall with an app. Alijah disappears momentarily out of view, then dashes off the roof hovering in mid-air — two dozen feet above the world — for what seems like an eternity. He hits the glimmering aquamarine water with a thunderous boom before ascending back to the surface floating on his back. Although he doesn’t know it yet. Alijah was just ranked No. 5. in the 2026 class by ESPN – second best in the state of California, the best shooting guard in the nation in his class. -via Andscape / August 6, 2023
TheFootballMob: NBA star Russell Westbrook is in Leeds to watch Leeds United take on Cardiff City… They’re currently 2-0 down 😬 -via Twitter / August 6, 2023
Clutch Points: Kyrie Irving showing some love to Russell Westbrook on his IG story 🫶🔥 pic.twitter.com/5P3Kzqi8hG -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 3, 2023
Clutch Points: “I remember our first or second game together, he got subbed out and he stood up and coached me the whole second quarter. Didn’t sit down one time. I just have the ultimate respect for him.” Terance Mann on Russell Westbrook 🫶 (via @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/ZaDEtWiwYr -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 3, 2023
“I was with the Clippers. One thing I respect so much about Ty Lue, he used to call me in the morning. ‘This week, I’m going with the young fellas.’ ‘OK, cool. Perfect. No problem,’” Ibaka said. “Like it or not, at the end of the day, I have to be professional. At least I know the next two weeks, I have to work. And when something changes or something comes up, he calls me in the office, ‘Listen, Serge. Tonight, I think I will put you in. Be ready.’ Or ‘I don’t know. I’m not sure yet.’ That’s it.” -via The Athletic / August 3, 2023
Tyronn Lue: “He was about 40, yeah. At that age, he was still averaging 20 points a game, and he did it all on one leg because his knee was messed up. The most incredible part is that he played all 82 games that season at the age of 40 on one leg. It just goes to show you who he is as a player and a person.” -via YouTube / July 29, 2023