Jabari Parker signs with FC Barcelona

Jabari Parker signs with FC Barcelona

Main Rumors

Jabari Parker signs with FC Barcelona

August 6, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jabari Parker reportedly could be on his way to FC Barcelona after successfully passing a medical in Barcelona 👀 pic.twitter.com/jUIBq4k2HX11:51 AM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
New on @RookieWire: I redrafted the 2022 class after one season based on the information available now.
1️⃣ Paolo Banchero
2️⃣ Chet Holmgren
3️⃣ Jalen Williams
4️⃣ Keegan Murray
5️⃣ Jabari Smith Jr.
The rest of the first round ⤵️
therookiewire.usatoday.com/lists/2022-nba…11:06 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
After the Hernangomez brothers and Kemba Walker, another well-known NBA player is coming to the EuroLeague? 🤔
Barcelona made sure Jabari Parker’s physical status is okay before proceeding with the No.2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft:
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/…10:49 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
After the Hernangomez brothers and Kemba Walker, another important NBA player is coming to the EuroLeague? 🤔
Barcelona made sure Jabari Parker’s physical status is okay before proceeding with the No.2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft:
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/…10:47 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jabari Parker reportedly completed a medical examination in Barcelona sportando.basketball/en/jabari-park…10:37 AM

More on this storyline

Jabari Parker (28 years old), No. 2 in the 2014 draft, has passed a medical check-up today with FC Barcelona regarding his possible signing to become Nikola Mirotic’s replacement at the power forward spot. -via Mundo Deportivo / August 4, 2023

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home