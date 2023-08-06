Jabari Parker signs with FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona has already made the decision on Nikola Mirotic’s replacement. It’s the 28-year-old forward Jabari Parker, who will become the second-to-last signing for the Catalan team.
Jabari Parker to join Barcelona sportando.basketball/en/jabari-park… – 10:42 AM
Jabari Parker reportedly could be on his way to FC Barcelona after successfully passing a medical in Barcelona 👀 pic.twitter.com/jUIBq4k2HX – 11:51 AM
After the Hernangomez brothers and Kemba Walker, another well-known NBA player is coming to the EuroLeague? 🤔
Barcelona made sure Jabari Parker’s physical status is okay before proceeding with the No.2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft:
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 10:49 AM
After the Hernangomez brothers and Kemba Walker, another important NBA player is coming to the EuroLeague? 🤔
Barcelona made sure Jabari Parker’s physical status is okay before proceeding with the No.2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft:
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 10:47 AM
Jabari Parker reportedly completed a medical examination in Barcelona sportando.basketball/en/jabari-park… – 10:37 AM
After evaluating him, Barça considers that he is fully recovered from his physical problems and will give him the opportunity to rebuild his career -via Sport.es / August 6, 2023
Jabari Parker (28 years old), No. 2 in the 2014 draft, has passed a medical check-up today with FC Barcelona regarding his possible signing to become Nikola Mirotic’s replacement at the power forward spot. -via Mundo Deportivo / August 4, 2023
Eric Nehm: Update: Per Bucks PR, Jabari Parker will no longer participate in Summer League with the team because of a family matter. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / July 1, 2023