Jeff Teague on his podcast: 'I just don't take myself so serious'

There was a viral tweet the other day on this topic so I thought I’d ask you. Why are your stories always so negative? Jeff Teague: It’s not negative. It’s just the truth. I just don’t take myself so serious. Like everybody else wants to say ‘oh I was the best player to do this, I was the best player to do that’ or ‘I worked so hard…’ and that’s cool. I did that too but I just don’t take it so serious. I played basketball and I loved it. I enjoyed it. It was my career. I was able to take care of my family but now when I look back on it, it was fun. I’m a clown naturally so I clowned in the locker room all the time. That’s why I got all these stories because I joke too much. That’s probably why people can say stuff to me and I don’t take it as offensive or nothing.Source: Zion Olojede @ complex.com