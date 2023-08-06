Udonis Haslem addresses Damian Lillard trade rumors involving Tyler Hero

ClutchPoints: “Whatever happens, he can walk away with his head up. 6MOY, 2 NBA Finals, 3 ECF. His 4-5 years here has been equivalent or better than most people’s careers. He has nothing to be ashamed about.” Udonis Haslem on Tyler Herro 💯 (via @Brendan_Tobin )
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ICYMI — Ira Winderman: Heat bidding against themselves for Lillard? Not necessarily sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/05/ira… – 9:32 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
During a break at his youth basketball camp today in Miami, Heat center Bam Adebayo spoke to reporters about how he became close with Damian Lillard and the ongoing “waiting game” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Damian? Damian who? The case against a Lillard case. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/05/ask… – 5:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: Heat bidding against themselves for Lillard? Not necessarily sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/05/ira… – 5:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Adebayo a captivated spectator to Lillard saga, ‘I feel like it’s just a waiting game’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/05/hea… – 5:42 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Full video for the 2nd single from my upcoming album #DonDOLLA…a real summer vibe. ☀️ 🏝️
Cabo ft @SyAriNotSorry
🎥 @keonimars
Stream Cabo on all platforms here: music.empi.re/cabo pic.twitter.com/B1EEDGIclg – 5:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: During a break at his youth basketball camp today in Miami, Heat center Bam Adebayo spoke to reporters on how he became close with Damian Lillard and the ongoing “waiting game” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Bam on his South Africa experience, the return of J-Rich and more – 2:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Bam Adebayo a captivated spectator to Damian Lillard saga, “I feel like it’s just a waiting game.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/05/hea… Heat center also discusses reunion with Josh Richardson, losses of Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, and how he almost was lunch for a lion last week. – 2:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
While speaking to reporters at his youth camp in Miami, Bam Adebayo said he almost was eaten by a lion during his recent trip to South Africa. Oh, and he also spoke about his relationship with Damian Lillard. Story coming soon … – 2:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo asked about Damian Lillard coming up here from different people:
“I can’t answer them right now cause I don’t know what’s about to happen.”
Calls it a waiting game
On Dame saying he wants to play with him:
“It speaks volume to who I am as a person, hard work.” pic.twitter.com/wgyJ2muqtD – 1:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Heat bidding against themselves for Lillard? Not necessarily. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/05/ira… We break down potential bidders who could be out there for the Portland star. – 12:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Damian? Damian who? The case against a Lillard case sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/05/ask… – 11:52 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Heat bidding against themselves for Lillard? Not necessarily. We break down the trade market team-by-team. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/05/ira… Also: Wade and Dr. J on Lillard; a Durant-Dolphin partnership; familiar face free; more. – 10:46 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Damian? Damian who? The case against a Lillard case. Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/05/ask… Also: Depth replacement; Spoelstra going international. – 8:05 AM
More on this storyline
One of the biggest reasons behind Damian Lillard’s interest in joining the Heat is his close friendship with Bam Adebayo. The two developed a strong bond while playing together and winning a gold medal with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021. “Demeanor,” Adebayo said Saturday during a break at his fifth annual youth basketball clinic at SLAM Miami Charter School when asked why he and Lillard became so close during their Olympic experience. “How he walks, how he talks, how he presents himself, we have a lot of those similar characteristics. Dame isn’t the loudest person. I’m not the loudest person. We’re two down to earth people that gelled well in the Olympics.” -via Miami Herald / August 5, 2023
“Miami is the obvious one,” Lillard said on the podcast. “Bam [Adebayo] is my dawg. Bam is my dawg for real. Miami is the obvious one.” “It just speaks to the volume of who I am as a person,” Adebayo said of those comments from Lillard. “For you to be able to say without basketball, I can really hang out with him. It speaks to the volume of your character and also the skill level I have on the court. The things I do to get the job done on the court and the mentality that I have.” -via Miami Herald / August 5, 2023
“I can’t answer them right now because I don’t know what’s about to happen,” Adebayo said. “But the biggest thing is business. Everybody wants it to make sense. Everybody on their side wants it to make sense. Obviously, other sides want it to make sense, too. So I feel like it’s just a waiting game until they reach an agreement, if or when it does happen.” -via Miami Herald / August 5, 2023
One of those players is Heat wing Tyler Herro who is believed to be on the move if and when the Heat and Portland Trail Blazers finally come to terms on a trade. His former Heat teammate, Udonis Haslem, recently spoke out in support of Herro amid ongoing trade rumors. “I’m sitting around watching like everybody else. Obviously I have a relationship with Tyler, so I keep in touch with him, I talk to him, I check on his mental, but I’m sitting here watching like everybody else to see what happens next,” Udonis Haslem said. “One thing I told Tyler and one thing we focus on is the time spent, and the time spent here is amazing. Whatever happens, he can walk away with his head up. Sixth Man of the Year, two NBA Finals, three Eastern Conference Finals, his four to five years here have been equivalent or better than most people’s careers. He has nothing to be ashamed about.” -via Clutch Points / August 6, 2023
NBA Central: Udonis Haslem calls out Paul Pierce (h/t @5ReasonsSports ) pic.twitter.com/wmjbH5uFQz -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / July 22, 2023