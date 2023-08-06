USA Basketball teammates pick Jaren Jackson Jr as 'most impressive' player so far

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Which NBA star had the best training camp for Team USA? In an @TheAthleticNBA poll of all 12 players, the winner was Jaren Jackson Jr. theathletic.com/4754290/2023/0… – 8:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Right now, Jaren Jackson Jr. is focused on winning gold with Team USA. But he said Memphis has no choice but to “navigate” Ja Morant’s absence to start the year, and is excited about playing alongside fellow DPOY winner Marcus Smart.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:18 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In scrimmages against the Select Team, Team USA has started:
Jalen Brunson
Anthony Edwards/Cam Johnson
Brandon Ingram
Mikal Bridges
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steve Kerr says “nothing is set in stone,” so we’ll see if the starting lineup changes in the World Cup. theathletic.com/4752262/2023/0… – 6:54 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In scrimmages against the Select Team, Team USA has started:
Jalen Brunson
Anthony Edwards
Brandon Ingram
Mikal Bridges
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steve Kerr said he has “nothing set in stone,” so we’ll see if the starters change once the World Cup begins. theathletic.com/4752262/2023/0… – 6:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Reaves with a nice hit-ahead pass to Jaren Jackson Jr. in transition. pic.twitter.com/7YR9AskZqd – 4:38 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Day 3 from @usabasketball camp: @memgrizz forward @jarenjacksonjr mixing his game up in today’s scrimmage against Select team. Working nice 2-man game in sets with Jalen Brunson. Hits step-up 3, gets And-1 and two more trips the line after dives to basket for layup attempts. pic.twitter.com/rDuukgZ9oN – 4:26 PM
More on this storyline
“Jaren, particularly (Saturday), his energy and the way he went to the glass and went to the foul line every other possession,” said point guard Jalen Brunson, in articulating his support for Jackson. “He was just really a force (in the Saturday scrimmage against the U.S. Select Team).” -via The Athletic / August 6, 2023
Jackson also said initiating contact on defense by leading the chest is permissible, which is good for him because he led the NBA in fouls last year, too, averaging 3.6 fouls per game. Players foul out after five fouls in the FIBA game, compared to six in the NBA. “It’s more physical in FIBA,” he said. “You can use your chest a lot more. You can’t really use your hands, so that’s the similarity (with the NBA), but you can use your chest in FIBA just to get him off you or whatever the case. The defense gets a lot of benefit of the doubt, for the most part.” -via The Athletic / August 6, 2023
[Jaren] Jackson said he has already communicated with Smart and is excited about what his predecessor as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year can bring to Memphis next season. “Oh, it’s dope,” Jackson said of the Smart addition. “I texted him already. It’s great to have someone like that who can play both ends, who’s been in a championship environment. We know what he brings to a team, that passion, that heart, and he knows a lot about the game as well. His mind is gonna be working great for the locker room, all that type of stuff. So, great addition.” -via ESPN / August 6, 2023