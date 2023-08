Austin Reaves on playing AAU: Everyone would say 'I got the white boy' and three possessions later I'm giving them hell

D’Angelo Russell: “Killer. Killer. Oh my god [Austin Reaves] is a killer… He kind of always felt like ‘Yeah, I can do that. I’m built like that.’… They probably discredit him because of his skin color, but he got game.” When asked to respond to the quote, Reaves didn’t deny the claim. In fact, he confirmed the experience and revealed how he got revenge on those who underestimate his game. “I played one year of AAU and I’d get on the court,” Reaves said, via NBC Sports. “Then everyone would say ‘I got the white boy.’ And 3 or 4 possessions later, I’m giving them hell.” Source: Fade Away World