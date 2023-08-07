Austin Reaves on playing AAU: Everyone would say 'I got the white boy' and three possessions later I'm giving them hell

D’Angelo Russell: “Killer. Killer. Oh my god [Austin Reaves] is a killer… He kind of always felt like ‘Yeah, I can do that. I’m built like that.’… They probably discredit him because of his skin color, but he got game.” When asked to respond to the quote, Reaves didn’t deny the claim. In fact, he confirmed the experience and revealed how he got revenge on those who underestimate his game. “I played one year of AAU and I’d get on the court,” Reaves said, via NBC Sports. “Then everyone would say ‘I got the white boy.’ And 3 or 4 possessions later, I’m giving them hell.”
Source: Fade Away World
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m about to submit my top 100 rankings for next season. Curious: where does Twitter rank Austin Reaves? – 11:11 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
“Austin Reaves, the undrafted third-year Lakers guard, is getting an opportunity of a lifetime to play for his country in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.” The @SportingTrib’s @stevecarp56 caught up with Austin Reaves during Team USA practice in Las Vegas. thesportingtribune.com/reaves-takes-u… – 6:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves drills a left-handed 3 on Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/5zKUKYUZKf – 4:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson working on corner 3s post-practice pic.twitter.com/KQ6bzGrvnv – 4:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Some impressive plays from Austin Reaves in the first quarter of today’s scrimmaging. Just hit a pull-up 3 in transition. A few possessions earlier, he drew an offensive foul on Chet Holmgren in transition. Also, drilled a baseline pull-up over Jalen Green and Holmgren. – 4:11 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Austin Reaves clears up those Taylor Swift rumors 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RSYon66Hhs – 12:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon on the opening day of Team USA camp, news on Josh Hart and Austin Reaves, and thoughts on the next generation of young talent across the league:
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon on the opening day of Team USA camp, news on Josh Hart and Austin Reaves, and thoughts on the next generation of young talent across the league:
StatMuse @statmuse
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: NBA notes from the opening day of Team USA training camp, including Josh Hart discussing opting in (plus the possibility of an extension), Austin Reaves on why he chose to sign a four-year deal to stay in LA and Steve Kerr on expansion:
New ESPN story: NBA notes from the opening day of Team USA training camp, including Josh Hart discussing opting in (plus the possibility of an extension), Austin Reaves on why he chose to sign a four-year deal to stay in LA and Steve Kerr on expansion:
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Beyond that, Kerr was raving about the passing ability the Americans showed through two scrimmages, and there were a number of context clues from commentary on how Team USA’s collective ball movement has allowed the team to bond quickly. “I think passing does that in general,” Kerr said. “When you have good passers, teams connect quickly. … Brandon Ingram made about four drive-and-kicks yesterday that were incredible plays, leading to wide-open shots. Anthony Edwards has really been moving the ball. And some of these guys have it come so naturally to them, Tyrese (Haliburton), Austin Reaves – these guys are great passers. Jalen from the point guard spot. Mikal as well, and you start adding in the bigs. They’re all of a sudden out of a short roll. We’re getting swings to the perimeter. The whole group is connected and it’s really fun to watch.” -via The Athletic / August 5, 2023
Jovan Buha: Reaves with a nice hit-ahead pass to Jaren Jackson Jr. in transition. pic.twitter.com/7YR9AskZqd -via Twitter @jovanbuha / August 5, 2023
“Killer. Killer. Oh my god [Austin Reaves] is a killer… He kind of always felt like ‘yeah, I can do that. I’m built like that.’… They probably discredit him because of his skin color, but he got game.” —D’Angelo Russell (via @PatBevPod ) -via Twitter / August 4, 2023