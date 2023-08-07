Cory Joseph, Oshae Brissett withdraw from World Cup

Canada Basketball mainstay Cory Joseph has withdrawn to prepare for his season with the Golden State Warriors, while Boston Celtics forward Oshae Brissett has been ruled out as a precaution as he deals with a knee injury, and forward Kassius Robertson has pulled out of the rest of the international season.
Source: Doug Smith Sports Reporter @ Toronto Star
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
ICYMI @BostonSportsBSJ — Oshae Brissett went to the GLeague Draft two years after going undrafted in the NBA one.
He fell to the 2R, an intentional move to get him to the #Pacers after emerging in the GL Bubble..
“He was the best player on our team”
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/08/05/nba… – 12:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Canada Basketball confirms Jamal Murray did not travel with the team to Europe. He’ll be held out of upcoming exhibition games and they’ll make a call on his World Cup status at a later date. Cory Joseph, Kassius Robertson and Oshae Brissett are also out. Roster stands at 13. – 10:28 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Re: @CanBball SMNT: Jamal Murray is remaining in Toronto as team begins exhibition schedule to ramp up his training. Cory Joseph and Kassius Robertson will not join team for @FIBAWC and Oshae Brissett will stay home to rehab an injury. 13 players with team in Germany. – 5:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @BostonSportsBSJ — Oshae Brissett called his mother, facing his first free agent decision, and raised the prospect of joining the #Celtics
“It feels right,” he said. “They feel genuine.”
On their relationship, his journey, Syracuse & more: bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/08/05/nba… – 11:38 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW #NBA Notebook @BostonSportsBSJ —
Oshae Brissett didn’t want to leave Ontario on the journey that eventually led him to the #Celtics this summer, but with his mother’s nudge & the right support through his many stops, he became a top Boston target: bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/08/05/nba… – 11:11 PM
NEW #NBA Notebook @BostonSportsBSJ —
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Coach K on a freshman Oshae Brissett in 2018 after Duke narrowly beat Syracuse in the Sweet 16. pic.twitter.com/MCuWNvmCrb – 11:20 AM
More on this storyline
Doug Smith: Jamal Murray won’t travel to Germany for 3 pre-World Cup games with Canada but hope is he’s ready for games in Spain and the tournament. Veteran Cory Joseph has withdrawn as well as has Kassius Robertson and Oshae Brissett has a knee issue. Story in the works -via Twitter @SmithRaps / August 6, 2023
“We’ve always been super close,” Cory Joseph said of Andrew Wiggins. “I’m excited to play with him, because obviously not only are we super close, he’s an amazing player and he brings a lot to the team. So I’m super excited to just be out there with him.” -via NBC Sports Bay Area / July 26, 2023
Nick was part of the Raptors’ organization in Joseph’s first season and played 10 games for Toronto’s G League affiliate. “Wiggs would always be at the practices [in Toronto],” Joseph said Tuesday in an introductory Zoom with Bay Area media. “My dad knows his dad, so from a very young age, like rec ball in Toronto, we’ve known each other and I’ve always watched him.” -via NBC Sports Bay Area / July 26, 2023
Josh Lewenberg: Canada Basketball announces an 18-man training camp roster ahead of this summer’s FIBA World Cup. With the exception of Birch, the roster features the entire “summer core”, which includes SGA, Murray, Barrett, Brooks, Dort, Olynyk, Joseph, Powell, etc. Camp opens in Toronto Aug 1 pic.twitter.com/YtySxlZAAD -via Twitter @JLew1050 / July 13, 2023
Jay King: Oshae Brissett said he wants to bring energy and heart to the Celtics. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / July 8, 2023
