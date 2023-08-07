Jabari Parker officially agrees to a one-year deal with FC Barcelona

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
How would you rate 🇺🇸 Jabari Parker transfer to 🇪🇸 Barcelona?
What stat line do you expect from him? 🤔⬇️
PPG – ❓
RPG – ❓
EFF – ❓ pic.twitter.com/p1OI3F5acv3:29 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jabari Parker’s contract with Barcelona includes NBA out, worths around $2 million sportando.basketball/en/jabari-park…3:29 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Another one NBAer will play overseas for a very first time. Jabari Parker took his talent and moved to Barcelona. After more than 300 games, Parker will try to make his own statement in Europe, playing at the highest level. Interesting to see him rollin. #FCBarcelona #EuroLeague pic.twitter.com/IErm9ABMGs1:09 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
FC Barcelona officially announced the addition of Jabari Parker 👀 pic.twitter.com/darNOy9o771:08 PM

Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
OFFICIAL: Jabari Parker signs a deal with Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/u6eZ9yz2C91:05 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Another NBA player moves to Europe this summer ✈️
The No.2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft Jabari Parker is the newest member of Roger Grimau’s FC Barcelona 🔵🔴
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/…1:04 PM

FC Barcelona has already made the decision on Nikola Mirotic’s replacement. It’s the 28-year-old forward Jabari Parker, who will become the second-to-last signing for the Catalan team. -via Sport.es / August 6, 2023

