Jabari Parker officially agrees to a one-year deal with FC Barcelona

Former Bucks player Jabari Parker signed with Spanish team FC Barcelona for the 2023-24 season.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jabari Parker’s contract with Barcelona includes NBA out, worths around $2 million sportando.basketball/en/jabari-park… – 3:29 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Barcelona signs Jabari Parker sportando.basketball/en/barcelona-s… – 1:37 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Another one NBAer will play overseas for a very first time. Jabari Parker took his talent and moved to Barcelona. After more than 300 games, Parker will try to make his own statement in Europe, playing at the highest level. Interesting to see him rollin. #FCBarcelona #EuroLeague pic.twitter.com/IErm9ABMGs – 1:09 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
FC Barcelona officially announced the addition of Jabari Parker 👀 pic.twitter.com/darNOy9o77 – 1:08 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
OFFICIAL: Jabari Parker signs a deal with Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/u6eZ9yz2C9 – 1:05 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jabari Parker to join Barcelona sportando.basketball/en/jabari-park… – 10:42 AM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: Former No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker has signed a one-year deal worth an estimated $2 million with Barcelona, @hoopshype has learned. Parker’s deal, which was negotiated by @PrioritySports, includes an NBA opt-out clause. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / August 7, 2023
FC Barcelona has already made the decision on Nikola Mirotic’s replacement. It’s the 28-year-old forward Jabari Parker, who will become the second-to-last signing for the Catalan team. -via Sport.es / August 6, 2023
After evaluating him, Barça considers that he is fully recovered from his physical problems and will give him the opportunity to rebuild his career -via Sport.es / August 6, 2023