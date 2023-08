Lakers, Heat not considered potential sign-and-trade destinations for Christian Wood

Considering that the Lakers aren’t naive about the chances of James and Davis playing 160 combined games, there are going to be shots that need to be taken and points that need to be scored. The big question would be whether the Lakers’ structure — headlined by coach Darvin Ham and James — could keep Wood focused on winning while eliminating some of his bad habits and overcoming some deficiencies. While he’s already played for seven teams, there’s at least some internal optimism that the Lakers could make it work as stop No. 8 . -via Los Angeles Times / August 7, 2023