Lakers, Heat not considered potential sign-and-trade destinations for Christian Wood

The Lakers, after swiftly coming to terms with Anthony Davis on a three-year contract extension worth a projected $186 million, have maintained a level of interest in signing free agent big man Christian Wood, league sources say. The Lakers, though, remain limited in offering Wood anything beyond the league’s veteran minimum. As I reported here last month, Dallas remains open to facilitating a sign-and-trade for Wood if the Mavericks can acquire a player they like in the exchange, but neither the Lakers nor the Miami Heat are considered potential sign-and-trade destinations.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features questions on the C’s chances of landing Christian Wood, whether Al Horford is the logical choice to come off the bench and much more masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 3:21 PM
We’re about a month removed from general manager Rob Pelinka speaking to reporters in Las Vegas, saying he was hopeful to fill the team’s 14th roster spot before training camp. That timeline is still in place, but the sense I get is that the team would prefer to get something done sooner rather than later. Wood, from what I can tell, still seems like the top choice despite the defensive shortcomings and personality issues detailed here. -via Los Angeles Times / August 7, 2023
Considering that the Lakers aren’t naive about the chances of James and Davis playing 160 combined games, there are going to be shots that need to be taken and points that need to be scored. The big question would be whether the Lakers’ structure — headlined by coach Darvin Ham and James — could keep Wood focused on winning while eliminating some of his bad habits and overcoming some deficiencies. While he’s already played for seven teams, there’s at least some internal optimism that the Lakers could make it work as stop No. 8. -via Los Angeles Times / August 7, 2023
Christian Wood and Kelly Oubre are arguably the two most accomplished players left in free agency — and Wood has been linked to Miami in media reports — but both players are seeking more than minimum contracts. Their agents declined to say if there have been conversations with the Heat. -via Miami Herald / July 28, 2023