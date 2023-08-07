Paul Pierce: I’m still better at hoop than 99.9 percent of people on twitter 😂😂😂😂
Source: Twitter @paulpierce34
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
I meant 99.9999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999😂😂 – 9:27 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
I’m still better at hoop than 99.9 percent of people on twitter 😂😂😂😂 – 9:15 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Paul Pierce loves that Jaylen Brown and the @Celtics have committed to each other — and also how @FCHWPO is addressing the inequities he raised last season.
A particular tweet got a response from him. It was about his comparisons to Heat’s Dwyane Wade throughout his Celtics stint. He also did not like the statement and went scorched on Earth. “Y’all got the most to say, Dummy,” he said. -via Clutch Points / August 7, 2023
Armstrong responded to the revelation by asking: ‘Bitch, how old are you?’ As Pierce explained, he spent that evening in April of 2021 playing poker at his friend’s home. ‘I was at my boy’s birthday party,’ Pierce said. ‘We was playing poker… And it was girls just there dancing… It was a big whole controversy. I mean it wasn’t nothing illegal, but it was just girls … girls shaking their ass.’ Pierce admitted that he lost his job over the sleazy clip, but he does see a silver lining. “Maybe I wouldn’t be on Mars if that didn’t happen,’ Pierce said. ‘See? Everything happens for a reason.” -via Daily Mail / July 31, 2023
Chimezie Metu: Y’all gon stop getting on this app and disrespecting Paul Pierce like he not one of the best to ever do it. It’s getting crazy -via Twitter @Chimezie_Metu / July 28, 2023