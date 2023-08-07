Scoot Henderson: 'I will win Rookie of the Year'

NBA Central: Scoot Henderson guarantees that he wins rookie of the year 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/NIciYN1DZD
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Sean Highkin @highkin
Part 2 of my visit to Locked On Blazers with @mikegrich is up. This one focuses on Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and the other young players open.spotify.com/episode/5xYaxF… – 3:45 PM
Kerry Eggers: Blazer player development coach Pooh Jeter on Scoot Henderson: “He has the potential to be the next real-deal point guard in the NBA. But he has to listen to Chauncey Billups & Scott Brooks, to learn from people who have been in the NBA & have the knowledge that he doesn’t have.” -via Twitter @kerryeggers / August 7, 2023
Kerry Eggers: Damon Stoudamire on Scoot Henderson: “Once he learns the nuances of the NBA game, he will be fine. He is strong, athletic, a downhill guy. He is what the NBA looks like nowadays. He is that combo guard who can play with the ball and play without it.” -via Twitter @kerryeggers / August 7, 2023
Billups, entering his third season in Portland, says he’s a coaching combination of Saunders, Brown and Ricardo Patton, his college coach at Colorado. So all of those voices will be in Henderson’s ear. “What I won’t let him do (is), I won’t let him skip any steps,” Billups said. “I’m going to be on him, coach him. He’s going to play the game the right way, he’s going to play it for the team. The big picture is, Scoot’s going to be a star in this league. But I’m not going to let him skip those steps. And he’s going to be probably upset with me some days because I won’t let him skip those steps, but he’s always going to be appreciative. The kid is special. He’s going to be a really good player in this league.” -via The Athletic / July 17, 2023