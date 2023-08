Scoot Henderson: 'I will win Rookie of the Year'

Billups, entering his third season in Portland, says he’s a coaching combination of Saunders, Brown and Ricardo Patton, his college coach at Colorado. So all of those voices will be in Henderson’s ear. “What I won’t let him do (is), I won’t let him skip any steps,” Billups said. “I’m going to be on him, coach him. He’s going to play the game the right way, he’s going to play it for the team. The big picture is, Scoot’s going to be a star in this league. But I’m not going to let him skip those steps. And he’s going to be probably upset with me some days because I won’t let him skip those steps, but he’s always going to be appreciative. The kid is special. He’s going to be a really good player in this league.” -via The Athletic / July 17, 2023