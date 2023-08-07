Steve Kerr on Warriors adding Chris Paul: 'We needed another playmaker to give us a different look'

While preparing Team USA for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Warriors coach Steve Kerr sat down with Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg and explained why his team “needed” to acquire Chris Paul in a blockbuster trade this offseason. “Our team last year needed another way to attack and we became a little too one dimensional with Steph [Curry] in high ball screens,” Kerr said. “We needed another playmaker to give us a different look and Chris is, as we know, one of the all-time great pick-and-roll players and he’ll know how to control the tempo. It’s hugely important—especially in playoff games—to have guys like that.”
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Warriors guard Chris Paul caught up with Nets’ Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges after Team USA’s final practice before tomorrow’s game against Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/Pd0Ps3q7Mq – 5:27 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr x Warriors guard Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/0R14ko2q3E – 4:30 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry drop in at USA Basketball’s FIBA World Cup training camp in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/hZpJI1rzqw – 4:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Couple of veteran point guards taking in Team USA practice today: Kyle Lowry and Chris Paul. – 4:00 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
With hints of irony and relief, Steve Kerr said there is ‘no load management in FIBA.’ But it’s affecting Team USA anyway, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4752427/2023/0… – 3:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
