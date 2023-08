Steve Kerr on Warriors adding Chris Paul: 'We needed another playmaker to give us a different look'

While preparing Team USA for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Warriors coach Steve Kerr sat down with Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg and explained why his team “needed” to acquire Chris Paul in a blockbuster trade this offseason. “Our team last year needed another way to attack and we became a little too one dimensional with Steph [Curry] in high ball screens,” Kerr said. “We needed another playmaker to give us a different look and Chris is, as we know, one of the all-time great pick-and-roll players and he’ll know how to control the tempo. It’s hugely important—especially in playoff games—to have guys like that.”Source: Sports Illustrated